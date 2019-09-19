Singapore eliminated from 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers after 6-1 defeat to DPR Korea

Singapore suffered a 6-1 defeat to DPR Korea at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Kallang to bow out of the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers with a match to spare.

Philippe Aw’s Singapore had suffered a very late 2-1 defeat to Hong Kong in their opening match on September 17 as Lee Lok Him scored the winner from the penalty spot in the second-half injury time.

Kudos to our boys for putting up a good fight! Let’s give it our best shot this Saturday in our final Group I game 💪💪 #SINPRK #AFCU16 #ONESTRONG pic.twitter.com/4iwHxkK0dw — FAS (@FASingapore) September 19, 2019

After two defeats from two matches, Singapore have no points to show in Group I of the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers.

In the other match of the group, Hong Kong recorded their second win of the campaign as they overcame Guam 4-1 earlier in the day.

North Korea top the group with six points from two matches while Hong Kong also with six points have to settle for the second place due to a goal difference of +4 compared to DPR Korea’s +21.

Winners of 11 groups as well as four best runners-up will progress to the tournament proper.

We are honoured to have Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu here at the #AFCU16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers match between 🇸🇬 and 🇰🇵 as Guest-of-Honour! 🦁 #SINPRK #ONESTRONG pic.twitter.com/HQtXD0ivQ6 — FAS (@FASingapore) September 19, 2019

DPR Korea will face Hong Kong on the final matchday in Group I on September 21 while Singapore face Guam in a dead-rubber.

(Photo courtesy: FA Singapore)