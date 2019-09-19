Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia record big wins in 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers

There were big wins for ASEAN sides Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers on Wednesday.

In their opening match in Group J of the qualification event which is competed by 47 nations across the continent divided into 11 groups, AFF U15 Championship 2019 winners Malaysia thrashed Cambodia 7-0 at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.

2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers Group J Matchday #1 | Wednesday, 18th September 2019 Full Time MALAYSIA 7-0 CAMBODIA

Adam Uwais 7’-P Adam Farhan 16’ Akid Zamri 22’ 30’ Harry Danish 52’ Nabil Qayyum 64’ Khairil Mohd Zain 90’+1#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/YiBmzm11Gx — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) September 18, 2019

Akid Zamri scored a brace for the Southeast Asian champions while Adam Uwais, Adam Farhan, Harry Danish, Nabil Qayyum and Khairil Zain were also on target for Malaysia, coached by P Maniam, against their ASEAN opponents.

In the other match of the group, hosts Laos suffered a 4-0 defeat to group favourites Japan.

Group K began with Thailand recording a comfortable 4-0 win over hosts Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. Niphitphon Wongpanya gave the Thais a 2-0 lead scoring in the seventh and 14th minutes before Kakana Khamyok and Theekawin Chansri added couple more to complete the 4-0 win.

Korea Republic demolished Chinese Taipei 10-0 in the other match of the group.

Group H, which was into its third matchday, saw Vietnam recorded their second win from as many matches and go top of the group standings. The Vietnamese thrashed Mongolia 7-0 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi to make it six points from two matches.

Australia, meanwhile, defeated Macau 3-0 to go level on points with Vietnam in the group, but they will have to be content with the second position for now, due to Vietnam’s better goal difference.

Meanwhile, Indonesia recorded the biggest win of the day with a 15-1 thrashing of Northern Mariana Islands in their third game in Group G. Marselino Ferdinan scored five goals while Ahmad Athallah bagged four goals at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

Wahyu Pratama and Ruy Arianto scored two apiece while Aditiya Daffa and Mikael Tata also had their names on the scoresheet as Indonesia went top of the group with six points after two matches.

China PR, who thrashed Philippines 6-0 for their second win from as many matches, also have six points, but are currently second in the group. Philippines, who have played a match more, are third with three points while Brunei Darussalam are fourth with three points after playing two matches.

In Group A, Tajikistan defeated Kuwait 9-0 while hosts Jordan overcame Sri Lanka 7-0. The Tajiks top the group with six points and a +17 goal difference while Jordan are second with six points and +14 goal difference.

They just can’t stop scoring! 😱 India U-16 🇮🇳 boys started off with a bang in the #AFCU16 Qualifiers 💥💥 🇮🇳 5-0 🇹🇲 Watch 👀 all the highlights here! 📽: @UzbekistanFA#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/A43qa4QmL7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 18, 2019

In Group B being hosted in Tashkent, India defeated Turkmenistan 5-0 top top the group. Sridarth Nongmeikapam scored a brace while Shubho Paul, Taison Singh Loitongbam and Himanshu Jangra scored a goal apiece for India. Uzbekistan defeated Bahrain 3-1 in the other match of the group.

Group C saw hosts IR Iran humble Maldives 13-0 at the Shahid Hajibabaei Stadium in Hamedan. Amir Ebrahimzadeh was the star of the evening score five goals in the thrashing while Yadegar Rostami, Iman Danesh, Fardin Bahri and Reza Kooshki all scored braces for the Iranians. Afghanistan and Palestine played out a 2-2 draw in the other match of the group.

🎥: Second half goals from Rashid Al Abdulla and Abdulrahman Al Dosari send #Qatar U-16 to victory over Bangladesh in their opening Group E game#AFCU16pic.twitter.com/z7WtrxthM2 — Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) September 18, 2019

Saudi Arabia defeated Syria 4-1 while Oman overcame Pakistan 2-0 on the opening day in Group D while Yemen thrashed Bhutan 10-1 while Qatar overcame Bangladesh 2-0 in Group E.

In Group F of the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers, Sultan Adil scored the only goal of the game as United Arab Emirates (UAE) began their campaign with a win over Iraq at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. Hosts Kyrgyz Republic, meanwhile, overcame Lebanon 3-2.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)