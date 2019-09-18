2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers: Singapore suffer 2-1 defeat to Hong Kong; DPR Korea record 16-0 win!

Hosts Singapore have began their 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Hong Kong in Group I at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Singapore U-15 national team head coach Philippe Aw had seen his side take an early lead in front of their supporters when Khairin Nadim Rahim found the back of the net as early as the ninth minute.

However, Hong Kong were back level before half time as Lee Tsz Hin scored the equaliser in the 35th minute. The score remained the same for most of the remainder of the game and it looked like the two sides were going to split the points.

However, disaster struck hosts Singapore in the additional minutes of the second half when the referee awarded the visitors a penalty and Lee Lok Him converted it past goalkeeper Veer Karan Sobti.

Meanwhile, in the opening match of Group I earlier in the day, DPR Korea humbled Guam 16-0.

Thumping win for DPR Korea while Hong Kong edge Singapore in #AFCU16 Qualifiers in Group I! pic.twitter.com/bVS3u3BkoA — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 17, 2019

Ri Kum-chol scored five, Choe Song-jin four, Ri Il-song scored three and Yom Chol-gyong a brace while there were also goals for Kim Kwang-ryong and Ryu Kwong-ung in the thrashing.

(Photo courtesy: FA Singapore via AFC)