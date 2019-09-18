LIVE Stream: 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers – Japan vs Laos

Japan will take on hosts Laos in the opening match of Group J of the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Wednesday.

Group J of the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers features hosts Laos, Japan, AFF U15 Championship 2019 winners Malaysia and Cambodia. Malaysia will face Cambodia in the other Group J fixture of the day.

As many as 47 national teams from the Asian Football Confederation, pooled into 11 groups, are taking part in the qualification event for the continental championship for players born on or after January 1, 2004 which will be held from November 16 to 22.

Teams will face each other once in each group and the 11 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the final tournament to be held in September-October 2020 at a venue which is yet to be decided by Asian football’s governing body. Japan, Tajikistan, Korea Republic, Australia, DPR Korea, Indonesia, Oman and India are the top eight seeds in the qualification tournament.

The teams that reach the semifinals of the final tournament to be held next year will also qualify for the 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup as representatives from Asia.

Japan vs Laos in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 4:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!