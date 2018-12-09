Ahead of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final, Vietnam defeat Malaysia in AFC U-20 Futsal Qualifier

Two days before the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final clash between Malaysia and Vietnam, the two countries have just met in the AFC U-20 Futsal Qualifier which Vietnam won by two goals to one.

Though it may be a closely fought encounter, with a slim margin separating the two sides after the final whistle, the result condemns Malaysia out of contention in the ASEAN Zone qualifiers that was held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand with only one win out of four matches for a total of three points.

Meanwhile Vietnam see themselves still well in contention after finishing momentarily on top of the table with eight points from two wins and two draws (hosts Thailand and Indonesia are facing each other as of this writing with the winner poised to overtake Vietnam at the top spot).

Only the top three teams will be able to participate in the 2019 AFC U-20 Futsal Championship tournament proper which will be held in Iran.

Now this might pertain to a very different event from the Suzuki Cup, but with the two sides about to lock horns in the penultimate fixture in Bukit Jalil Stadium before the second leg at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, can this result be a premonition as to who would win the Suzuki Cup 2018 trophy?

The waiting game for the first leg between the Harimau Malaya and the Golden Dragons is definitely on.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final first leg between Malaysia and Vietnam begins on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Bukit Jalil Stadium. Kick-off is 2045H HKT.

Photo credit: ASEAN Football Confederation Facebook page