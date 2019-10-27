Thailand beat Indonesia 5-0 to win AFF Futsal Championship 2019; Vietnam qualify for Turkmenistan 2020

Thailand defeated Indonesia 5-0 in the final of the AFF Futsal Championship 2019 at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Sunday to lift their 15th Southeast Asian regional title.

Thailand have now won 15 of the 16 editions of the ASEAN futsal tournament except the 2010 edition that was won by Indonesia in 2010 after defeating Malaysia 5-0 in the final at the same venue as Sunday’s final.

AFF HDBank Futsal Championship 2019 – FINAL – THAILAND ARE CHAMPIONS! Thailand 5

⚽ 10 Mohamad Osamanmusa

⚽ 17, 2nd pen, Suphawut Thueanklang

⚽ 23 Warut Wangsama-aeo

⚽ 35, 40 Kritsada Wongkaeo Indonesia 0 pic.twitter.com/MbWDVZ7JDe — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) October 27, 2019

However, there was no taste of glory for Indonesia this time around as they had to settle for a runners-up medal in the 2019 AFF Futsal Championship.

Thailand took the lead in the 10th minute through Mohamad Osmanmusa who tapped in from a corner kick as the Indonesian defence was guilty of going to sleep. The defending champions then doubled their lead in the 17th minute when Suphawut Thueanklang scored from a second penalty.

Meanwhile, hosts Vietnam became the third and final team from ASEAN to qualify for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship after defeating Myanmar 7-3 in the third-place play-off earlier in the day.

Warut Wangsama-aeo made it 3-0 for the Thais in the early stages of the second half before Kritsada Wongkaeo sealed the win with the fourth and fifth goasl in the 37th and 40th minutes.

Finalists Thailand and Indonesia had already booked their places in the 16th edition of the continental championship to be held in Turkmenistan from February 24 to March 10 of next year. A total of 16 teams are taking part in the AFC Futsal Championship.

Two goals each from Thai Huy and Van Vu set the pace for Vietnam while Gia Hung, Duc Hoa and Minh Tri also added to the scoreline as a late blitz secured a comfortable win for the Vietnamese.