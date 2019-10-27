LIVE: AFF Futsal Championship 2019 – Thailand vs Indonesia

Defending champions Thailand are facing Indonesia in the final of the 2019 AFF Futsal Championship at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Sunday.

Thailand had overcome hosts Vietnam 2-0 in their semifinal clash while Indonesia sweated it out against Myanmar before recording a 4-3 win in their last four clash to book a place in the final.

Thailand are the most successful nation in the AFF Futsal Championship having won 14 of the 15 tournaments so far. Indonesia have won the only other tournament — in 2010 when they defeated Malaysia in the final.

The final berths in the ASEAN regional tournament have also guaranteed Thailand and Indonesia a place in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship to be held in Turkmenistan from February 24 to March 10, 2020. They will be joined by the winners of the third-place play-off between Vietnam and Myanmar in next year’s continental championship.

Thailand vs Indonesia in the AFF Futsal Championship 2019 Final will kick off at 6 PM HKT (5 PM Thailand local time). You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE right here on our Matchday Blog!