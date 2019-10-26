Thailand, Indonesia qualify for 2020 AFC Futsal Championship after setting up ASEAN final

Defending champions Thailand will face Indonesia in the final of the 2019 AFF Futsal Championship at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Sunday.

While Thailand overcame hosts Vietnam 2-0 in the first semifinal, Indonesia had to sweat it out against Myanmar before recording a 4-3 win in their last four clash and booking the final berth.

The final berths in the ASEAN regional tournament also guarantee the two sides a spot in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship to be held in Turkmenistan from February 24 to March 10, 2020.

The winners of the third-place play-off tie between Vietnam and Myanmar, also to be played on Sunday, will become the third and final side from ASEAN to progress to next year’s continental futsal championship.

Thailand had defeated Malaysia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 AFF Futsal Championship. They had met Indonesia in the semifinals in the previous edition of the tournament and beat them 3-2 in extra time to book the final.

Then hosts Indonesia eventually had to settle for a third place after beating Vietnam 3-1 in the third-place play-off match in 2018.

(Photos credit: The-AFC.com)