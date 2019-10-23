AFF Futsal Championship 2019: Semifinal fixtures decided

The group stages of the AFF Futsal Championship 2019 has come to a conclusion in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and we now know all the four teams that will compete in the semifinals of the regional competition.

The 16th edition of the ASEAN’s regional futsal tournament sees eight team pooled into two groups of four teams each. Group A featured Thailand, Cambodia, Timor-Leste and Myanmar while Group B comprised of Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

After the teams from each group played each other in a round-robin format, top two teams were to progress to the knockout stages of the latest edition of the AFF Futsal Championship.

AFF HDBank Futsal Championship 2019 – SEMIFINALS FIXTURES – All matches at Phu Tho Stadium 25 October 2019 1400: Thailand vs Vietnam 1700: Indonesia vs Myanmar pic.twitter.com/neygdJqxPW — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) October 23, 2019

It was Thailand and Myanmar who progressed as winners and runners-up respectively from Group A with the Thais winning all three of their matches while Myanmar suffering their loan defeat to the Thais on the final matchday in the group stages on Wednsday.

Indonesia and Vietnam, meanwhile, made it out of Group B collecting seven points apiece. The two teams had played out a goalless draw at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on the second matchday.

Now, Indonesia will take on Myanmar in the first semifinal while Thailand will face Vietnam in the second last four clash. The semifinals will be played on October 25 while the final is slated for October 27.

The two finalists and the winner of the third-place play-off will qualify for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship which will be held in Turkmenistan from February 24 to March 10, 2020.

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)