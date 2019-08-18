Vietnam’s Thai Son Nam finish third as Nagoya Oceans win AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019

Japan’s Nagoya Oceans defeated IR Iran’s Mes Sungun Varseqan 2-0 in the final of the AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019 at the Bangkok Arena in Thailand.

The win was Nagoya’s fourth in the history of the championship as they helped Japan go level as the most successful nation in the competition with Iran for whom Mes Sungun, Foolad Mahan FSC, Giti Pasand Isfahan FSC and Tasisat Daryaei FSC have won titles previously.

Neto Antonio Hirata and Ryohei Ando scored for Nagoya Oceans as they defeat 2018 champions Mes Sungun in the final in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Thai Son Nam, who had reached the final last year, had to settle for a bronze medal after defeating Uzbekistan’s FC AGMK 6-4 in the third-place play-off match. They had lost to eventual champions Oceans 3-1 in the semifinals.

Three ASEAN clubs had reached the quarterfinals of this year’s AFC Futsal Club Championship. Indonesia’s Vamos FC also lost 3-1 to Oceans while hosts Thailand’s Port FC suffered a narrow 4-3 loss to AGMK.

Tomoki Yoshikawa of Nagoya Oceans was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019 while Kazuya Shimizu of Thai Son Nam became the top scorer with 10 goals. Mes Sungun Varzeqan also took home the fairplay trophy.

(Photo courtesy: Thai Son Nam FC)