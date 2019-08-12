Three ASEAN clubs enter quarterfinals of AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019

Three ASEAN clubs have made their way into the quarterfinals of the AFC Futsal Championship 2019 which is being held at the Bangkok Arena in Thailand.

Out of the four clubs representing ASEAN countries in the tournament — Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and hosts Thailand — three will compete among some of the top clubs from across Asia for the title.

Thailand’s Port Futsal Club, Vietnam’s Thai Son Nam Futsal Club and Indonesia’s Vamos Futsal Club are among the eight teams in the knockout stages, but Myanmar’s Victoria University College crashed out after finishing bottom of their group.

Port made it to the last eight after winning Group A ahead recording wins over China PR’s Shenzhen Nanling Tielang, who progressed as the runners-up, Kyrgyz Republic’s Osh EREM and Korea Republic’s FS Seoul.

Last year’s finalists Thai Son Nam of Vietnam won Group B after recording three wins from three matches. They progressed along with Uzbekistan’s FC AGMK from the group while Iraq’s Naft Al Wasat and Qatar’s Al Rayyan Futsal Team finished in the bottom places.

FT: Bank of Beirut 🇱🇧 4 – 0 🇮🇩 Vamos FC Bank of Beirut turn on the power in the second-half to defeat Vamos FC and claim #AFCFutsal2019 Group C winners! pic.twitter.com/F3iS4izoCS — AFC (@theafcdotcom) August 12, 2019

Group C was won by Lebanon’s Bank of Beirut, but Indonesia’s Vamos FC progressed as the runners-up collecting two wins from three matches. Their only defeat came in the final matchday in the group against the Lebanese side. However, Victoria University College had a disappointing campaign in the group losing all three of their matches including 3-0 defeat to the Indonesians.

In Group D, Japan’s Nagoya Oceans and IR Iran’s Mes Sungun FSC made it to the quarterfinals. The semifinals are slated to be held on August 15 followed by the final on August 17.

AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019 Quarterfinal Fixtures

August 14 – Nagoya Oceans (Japan) vs Vamos FC (Indonesia) – 12 PM HKT

August 14 – Bank of Beirut (Lebanon) vs Mes Sungun FSC (IR Iran) – 3 PM HKT

August 14 – Thai Son Nam FC (Vietnam) vs Shenzhen Nanling Tielang FC (China PR) – 6 PM HKT

August 14 – Port FC (Thailand) vs AGMK FC (Uzbekistan) – 9 PM HKT

(Photo courtesy: Asian Football Confederation)