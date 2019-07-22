AFF Futsal Championship 2019: Dates, groups, teams, fixtures revealed

14-time champions Thailand have been drawn into a comparatively easier Group A in the AFF Futsal Championship 2019 to be held in Vietnam in October 2019.

Thailand, who have lifted the ASEAN futsal title 14 times out of 15 editions of the championship, are in Group A pooled iwth Myanmar, Timor-Leste and Cambodia. Meanwhile, the Group B will feature Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia.

Indonesia are the only other country to win the AFF event when they did so in 2010.

AFF Futsal Championship 2018 – Thailand Champions pic.twitter.com/R2Io5rMTiP — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) November 11, 2018

2019 AFF Futsal Championship will be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from October 21 to 27. The tournament will also act as qualification for the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 with the top three teams from the AFF championship making it to the continental event to be held in Turkmenistan in 2020.

AFF Futsal Championship 2019 Groups:

Group A: Thailand, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Cambodia

Group B: Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia

AFF Futsal Championship 2019 Fixtures:

October 21 – Group A – Thailand vs Cambodia

October 21 – Group A – Myanmar vs Timor-Leste

October 21 – Group B – Vietnam vs Australia

October 21 – Group B – Malaysia vs Indonesia

October 22 – Group A- Cambodia vs Myanmar

October 22 – Group A- Timor-Leste vs Thailand

October 22 – Group B – Australia vs Malaysia

October 22 – Group B – Indonesia vs Vietnam

October 23 – Group A – Thailand vs Myanmar

October 23 – Group A – Timor-Leste vs Cambodia

October 23 – Group B – Vietnam vs Malaysia

October 23 – Group B – Indonesia vs Australia

October 25 – Semifinal 1 – Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up

October 25 – Semifinal 2 – Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up

October 27 – Third-place Play-off – Semifinal 1 Loser vs Semifinal 2 Loser

October 27 – Final – Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner