The 2019 AFC Cup draw held in Kuala Lumpur conjured up many fascinating encounters as was expected and there are plenty of mouth-watering contests to look forward to.

The ASEAN zone does not particularly boast a group of death much to the delight of the top teams, but a few big-names might still be brought down to their knees.

Vietnam giants Ha Noi who are returning after a one-year hiatus headline Group F and have been grouped alongside Tampines Rovers, Yangon United/Zwekapin, as well as Naga World from Cambodia, who will be making their bow in the competition. Ha Noi will definitely fancy their chances of progression as they chase their first title.

Home United, veterans of the competition and defending ASEAN zonal champions, have been handed a rather favourable draw. They will square off against Laos’ Lao Toyota FC, Kaya FC, and Indonesia’s 2nd-placed club.

Group G is headlined by last year’s ASEAN zonal finalists Ceres-Negros FC from Philippines who will pit their wits against Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong whose best finish at the competition was a run to the semi-finals in 2009.

Shan United crashed out in the group stages of last season’s competition and will be looking to go one better this time around. The 1st/3rd placed team from Indonesia rounds off the group.

AFC Cup 2019 Draw:

Group A (West)

Al Jaish (Syria)

Al Najmeh (Lebanon)

Al Wehdat/Al Faisaly (Jordan)

West Zone playoff winners

Group B (West)

Al Najma (Bahrain)

Al Ittihad (Syria)

Kuwait SC/Kazma SC (Kuwait)

Al Jazeera (Jordan)

Group C (West)

Al Ahed (Lebanon)

Malkiya (Bahrain)

Al Suwaiq (Oman)

Qadsia (Kuwait)

Group D (Central)

FC Istiklol/ FC Pegar Tadaz (Tajikistan)

Altyn Asyr (Turkmenistan)

Dordoi (Kyrgyzstan)

Central Zone playoff winners

Group E (South)

Minerva Punjab (India)

Bangladesh top-ranked team (TBD)

Nepal top-ranked team (TBD)

South Zone playoff winners

Group F (ASEAN)

Hanoi FC (Vietnam)

Tampines Rovers (Singapore)

Yangon/Zwekapin United (Myanmar)

Naga World (Cambodia)

Group G (ASEAN)

Ceres-Negros/Davao-Aguilas (Philippines)

Becamex Binh Duong (Vietnam)

Indonesia 1st/3rd placed club (Indonesia)

Shan United (Myanmar)

Group H (ASEAN)

Home United (Singapore)

Kaya FC (Philippines)

Lao Toyota FC (Laos)

Indonesia 2nd placed club (Indonesia)

Group I (East)

Kitchee SC/Hong Kong Pegasus (Hong Kong)

4.25 SC

Hang Yuen (Taipei)

Winner of playoff East