The AFC Cup has, over the years, cemented its status as the second most prestigious club competition in Asia, behind only the AFC Champions League. The 2018 edition was won by Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, who lifted their third title.

Up until the 2016 edition, the AFC Cup had 32 teams participating in the tournament proper with the clubs divided into two zones — East Asia and West Asia of 16 each. These 16 clubs were then divided into four groups of four teams each.

But the AFC has introduced a new format since the 2017. Instead of two zones, the clubs are now divided into five zones, namely West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, East Asia and ASEAN. And the ASEAN zone features clubs from Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

This many believe has given the clubs from ASEAN region bracing rights in the competition. But that is not to say that clubs from Southeast Asia have not tasted success in the AFC Cup — with the likes of Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim clinching the title in 2015.

On that note, FOX Sports Asia find out clubs from which countries have fared the best in the AFC Cup till 2016.

8. Laos – Lao Toyota (2015, 2016 Group Stage Exit)

Laos made their first foray into the AFC Cup courtesy Lao Toyota who were handed a spot in the group stages of the 2015 – and 2016 – AFC Cup. However, all they could manage was a fourth-place finish although they did earn creditable draws at home against Persib Bandung, Radiant United and Ayeyawady United.

They returned in 2016 only to crash out at the same stage yet again, this time drawn alongside the likes of Bengaluru FC, Johor Darul Ta’zim and Ayeyawady United.

Note: Clubs from Cambodia, Brunei and East Timor have never participated in the AFC Cup proper.

7. Philippines – Ceres-Negros, Kaya (2016 R16)

The Philippines were first allowed entry into the AFC Cup in 2015, with Global Cebu earning a direct spot in the group stages. Ceres meanwhile crashed out in the qualifiers, losing out to Maziya Sports and Recreation Club. Global Cebu too did not have a great campaign and failed to make it out of their group.

Coming to the 2016 edition, the Philippines had 2 representatives – Kaya–Iloilo and Ceres once again. This time around though, both teams put on a spirited display to make it to the R16.

Ceres topped their group containing Tampines Rovers, Selangor and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi while Kaya-Iloilo finished second behind Hong Kong side, Kitchee.

However, they both ultimately succumbed to similar fates, crashing out to South China and Johor Darul Ta’zim respectively in the R16.

6. Myanmar – Yangon United (2013, 2014 R16), Nai Pyi Taw (2014 R16), Ayeyawady (2015 R16)

Myanmar sides have had as many as four R16 finishes in the AFC Cup, with no team from the country able to take that next step.

Yangon United, 5-time Myanmar National League champions, reached the R16 stage twice, in 2013 and 2014, crashing out to East Bengal and Persipura Jayapura respectively.

Nai Pyi Taw too reached the same stage in 2014, but fell to Vietnamese side Hà Nội in a rather one-sided contest which finished 5-0 in favour of the home side.

Ayeyawady, meanwhile, qualified for the 2015 AFC Cup courtesy their triumph in the 2014 MFF Cup. They cruised into the R16, finishing just behind Persib Bandung, but were annihilated by eventual champions Johor Darul Ta’zim in the first knockout round.

=4. Indonesia – Persipura Jayapura (2014 semi-finals)

Indonesian clubs haven’t tasted too much success in the competition, with only 2 making it as far as the semi-finals.

Persipura Jayapura, in their second appearance in the AFC Cup, made it all the way to the semi-finals in 2014, dominating the competition until their untimely exit. After topping their group, they annihilated Yangon United 9-2, and then defending champions Al-Kuwait 8-4 before suffering an equally embarrassing 10-2 loss to Al-Qadsia who would later go on to lift the trophy.

Persipura made it to the R16 the following year but haven’t featured in the competition since.

=4. Vietnam – Becamex Binh Duong FC (2009 semifinals)

Vietnamese teams have flattered to deceive on the AFC Cup stage, with a lone semi-final appearance from Becamex Binh Duong FC way back in 2009.

While Vietnam have had multiple representatives at the R16 and quarterfinal stages, Bình Dương’s effort in 2009 remains their best achievement to date. Interestingly enough, it was Hòa Phát Hà Nội who first represented the nation at the AFC Cup in 2007, falling to a group stage exit.

Binh Duong FC were one of two Vietnamese clubs in the 2009 edition of the AFC Cup, having qualified as league winners from the previous season while Hanoi ACB qualified by virtue of winning the Vietnamese Cup.

Topping a group containing PEA, Home United and Club Valencia, Becamex Bình Dương looked in fine fettle in their R16 clash against Kedah, winning 8-2 before seeing off the challenge of Chonburi by 4 goals to 2.

However, they met their match in the semifinal going down to Syrian side Al-Karamah despite winning the first leg. They followed their semifinal run with a Round of 16 berth the next year but have never featured since.

=2. Thailand – Muangthong United (2010 semifinals), Chonburi (2012 semifinals)

Thai giants, Muangthong United, and Chonburi FC have both made it as far as the semi-finals of the AFC Cup, but have never taken the final step.

Muangthong achieved the feat in their first appearance, in 2010. Having lost out to the Singapore Armed Forces in the AFC Champions League qualifiers, Muangthong automatically dropped down to the AFC Cup. They ultimately succumbed to eventual champions Al Ittihad in the semi-finals.

Chonburi, on the other hand, followed in Muangthong’s footsteps 2 years later. Like Muangthong, they too fell at the final hurdle of qualifying in the AFC Champions League following which they were thrust into the AFC Cup group stages. After topping their group, they made it to the semis where they were handed a beatdown by Arbil of Iraq, losing 8-2 on aggregate in what was their third appearance in the competition.

Clubs from the country haven’t participated in the AFC Cup since 2013 with Thailand receiving a direct spot in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

=2. Singapore – Geylang United, Home United (2004 semifinals)

Funnily enough, Singaporean clubs’ best ever performances at the AFC Cup came way back in 2004, in its very first edition, when both Geylang United and Home United eased into the semi-finals. Home United were irresistible in the group stages, scoring an astonishing 19 goals to finish top.

Geylang United too put on a show, but were just about pipped to the top spot by Indian side East Bengal, however, their points tally of 13 was good enough to earn them a place in the quarters as one of the two best-placed runners-up.

Both sides snuck past their respective opponents in the quarters before coming undone at the hands of 2 Syrian clubs, Al-Jaish and Al-Wahda respectively.

Home United did have both the top scorers in the competition though, with Egmar Goncalves and Indra Sahdan Daud finishing with 7 goals apiece.

Home United, despite participating in most of the editions post 2004, could never replicate their success again, making it only as far as the quarters a couple of times.

1. Malaysia – Johor Darul Ta’zim (2015 champions)

The only champions on this list, Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim went on to lift the AFC Cup in 2015, defeating Istiklol in the final.

However, they were extremely fortunate in their run to the final. Having conceded a 3-1 first leg deficit to Al-Qadsia, Johor were on the brink of elimination, but were handed a walkover in the second leg as FIFA suspended the Kuwait Football Association.

Johor have become quite a dominant force over the past few years. Their recent resurgence is also proven by the fact that they became the only team from their country to lift five consecutive league trophies (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018).

Despite their steady growth, they have been unable to make the step up to the AFC Champions League, dropping down on five straight occasions. They were also surprisingly eliminated in the group stages of the 2018 AFC Cup, but will debut in the ACL in the upcoming season after Malaysia were handed a direct entry to the group stages.