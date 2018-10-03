Altyn Asyr see off 4.25 to set up AFC Cup final date with Air Force Club

Altyn Asyr are through to the final of the AFC Cup after a 1-1 draw with 4.25 SC on Wednesday resulted in a 3-3 aggregate draw and saw them win the inter-zone final on away goals.

Following a 2-2 draw in the first leg, it was Altyn Asyr who entered the return encounter at the Kopetdag Stadium as slight favourites with two away goals in their grasp.

However, it took the DPR Korea outfit just seven minutes to break the deadlock when a speculative 20-yard effort by Sim Hyon-jin was parried by Mammet Orazmuhammedow, and Han Song-hyok reacted well to nod the rebound into the back of the net.

7' GOAL! 1-0 4.25 SC (3-2 on aggregate) Song Hyok heads the North Korean side ahead after the keeper parries a shot perfectly onto his path.#AASv425 #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/NLhxHoTU0L — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 3, 2018

4.25 SC then had a golden opportunity to double their advantage nine minutes after the restart after Kim Yu-song had been fouled inside the area, only for An Il-bom to be denied from the spot by Orazmuhammedow.

54' PENALTY SAVED! An Il Bom steps up to take the penalty but it's saved by the keeper. Still just the 1 goal lead for 4.25 SC in this tie!#AASv425 #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/A794DBuHsE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 3, 2018

And, two minutes after the hour mark, Altyn Asyr were awarded a penalty of their own following a foul by Kim Chol-bom on Serdar Annaorazow.

Where An had failed, Vahyt Orazsakhedov did not as he lashed a left-footed strike past An Tae-song to put the hosts back in the driving seat, and they were ultimately able to hold out and seal their place in the AFC Cup final.

64' GOAL! 1-1 Altyn Asyr (3-3 on aggregate) Orazsahedov makes no mistake from the spot and to draw Altyn Asyr level! As it stands, the Turkmenistan side will progress on the away goal rule.#AASv425 #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/0kuyoGjKdL — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 3, 2018

Although they are now only one step away from glory, they face a tough test ahead in the form of two-time defending champions Air Force Club, who reached the final for a third consecutive season after completing a 4-1 aggregate win over Al Jazeera in the West Zone final on Tuesday.

FULL-TIME | Altyn Asyr FC (TKM) 1-1 4.25 SC (PRK) A historic result as Altyn Asyr becomes the first club from Turkmenistan to reach an AFC Cup Final! The final score was 3-3 on aggregate with Altyn defeating April 25 on the away goals rule!

🇹🇲 🇹🇲 🇹🇲 #AFCCup2018 #AASv425 pic.twitter.com/cYWhI8COdY — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) October 3, 2018

ALTYN ASYR: Mammet Orazmuhammedow, Serdar Annaorazow, Sohrat Soyunow, Mekan Saparow, Gurbangeldi Batyrow (Furkat Tursunov 71’), Serdar Geldiyev, Resul Hojayew, Mekan Asyrow (Begmyrat Bayov 58’), Selim Nurmuradov (Zafar Babajanow 69’), Alrymyrat Annadurdyyew, Vahyt Orazsakhedov.

4.25 SC: An Tae-song, Kwon Chun-hyok, Pak Jin-myong, Pak Song-rok, Kim Chol-bom, Sim Hyon-jin (Son Phyong-il 60’), Pak Myong-song, Han Song-hyok, Ri Hyong-jin (Om Chol-song 83’), An Il-bom, Kim Yu-song (Rim Chol-min 77’).