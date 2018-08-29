Altyn Asyr prove too strong for Bengaluru

Bengaluru have been eliminated from the AFC Cup after a 2-0 loss to Altyn Asyr on Wednesday completed a 5-1 aggregate defeat in the inter-zone semi-finals.

Following a goalless first half at the Kopetdag Stadium, Altymyrat Annadurdyyew broke the deadlock when he was given time and space to advance into the box and – despite having Rino Anto in close attention – lashed a ferocious drive into the far corner.

And, eight minutes later, the hosts put the result beyond doubt after Mekan Saparow’s ferocious 30-yard drive came smashing back off the bar but fell to Vahyt Orazsakhedov, who made no mistake in sending the rebound into the back of the net.

Altyn Asyr will now meet 4.25 SC in the inter-zone final, after the North Korean outfit claimed a resounding 11-1 aggregate victory over Home United in the other last-four tie.

ALTYN ASYR: Mammet Orazmuhammedow, Serdar Annaorazow, Sohrat Soyunow, Mekan Saparow, Zafar Babajanov, Serdar Geldiyev (Velmyrat Ballakov 90+2’), Resul Hojayew, Mekan Asyrow (Begmyrat Bayov 76’), Selim Nurmuradov (Mihal Titow 69’), Altymyrat Annadurdyyew, Vahyt Orazsakhedov.

BENGALURU: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Rino Anto (Kean Lewis 59’), Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Udanta Singh, Xisco (Bidyananda Singh 86’), Erik Paartalu, Nishu Kumar, Miku, Sunil Chhetri (Thongkhosiem Haokip 78’).