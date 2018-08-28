4.25 SC march on after thrashing Home United

4.25 SC are through to the inter-zone final of the AFC Cup after beating Home United 9-1 in the second leg of their inter-zone semi-final to advance 11-1 on aggregate.

Having already claimed a 2-0 away win at Jalan Besar Stadium last week, the DPR Korea outfit were always favourites to get the job done at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang.

But, just for good measure, 4.25 SC produced a thoroughly dominant display to advance in emphatic style as they put nine goals past the Protectors.

FT: 4.25 SC (PRK) 9 – 1 Home United (SIN) 4.25 SC beat Home United 11-1 on aggregate in the Inter-Zone semi-final second-leg to cruise into the #AFCCup2018 Inter-Zone Final! pic.twitter.com/p7Sj5VRMye — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) August 28, 2018

4.25 SC will now have to wait till Wednesday to find out if it will be India’s Bengaluru FC or Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr whom they will meet in the final, with the latter currently leading 3-2 from the first leg.