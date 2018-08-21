Home United handed first-leg defeat by dominant 4.25 SC

Home United will have to overcome a deficit if they are to keep their AFC Cup dream alive after being beaten 2-0 by 4.25 SC in the first leg of their inter-zone semi-final.

Following a goalless first half at Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday, Pak Myong-song handed the North Korean visitors a deserved 62nd-minute lead before An Il-bom added a second with nine minutes remaining.

The result means Home have it all to do in a week’s time at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang if they are to have any chance of advancing to the inter-zone final.

FULL-TIME | Home United FC (SIN) 0-2 4.25 SC (PRK) April 25 are victorious with 2 away goals as @HomeUtdFC will have to dig deep next week in their return leg of the inter-zone play-off semis!#AFCCup2018 #HMUv425 pic.twitter.com/eXt4a7MGoq — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) August 21, 2018

However, few would argue that 4.25 SC did not deserve the victory following a thoroughly dominant display in the first leg.

9' OFF THE LINE! Myong Song heads the ball towards the goal but it is cleared away at the last minute! 4.25 SC have been the better team so far… #HMUv425 #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/GgpZk0kT35 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 21, 2018

They were unlucky not to be way ahead even at halftime with Han Song-hyok and Pak denied by the bar, while Home defenders Aqhari Abdullah and Shakir Hamzah both weighed in with crucial last-ditch blocks to prevent certain goals.

32' CLANG! Lovely control from Myong Song before he hits the woodwork with an excellent shot from distance. The keeper was rooted to the spot!#HMUv425 #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/NZMuNeoPlZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 21, 2018

The game continued in the same vein immediately after the restart and Om Chol-song spurned a great chance when he sent a stooping header inches wide after being picked out by Sim Hyon-jin.

51' DOUBLE SAVE! Eko Pradana produces two fine saves to deny 4.25 SC on the counter attack!@HomeUtdFC are fortunate to still be level at this point…#HMUv425 #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/GmHWP4Hq7m — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 21, 2018

Home goalkeeper Eko Pradana, standing in for injured first-choice Rudy Khairullah, had a nervy first half but produced a fine double save in the 51st minute, denying Om one-on-one before recovering to claw away a ferocious follow-up from Ri Hyong-jin.

62′ WHAT A GOAL! 1-0 4.25 SC Myong Song finally breaks the deadlock with a cross-cum-shot to give the North Korean side a deserved lead!#HMUv425 #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/Cg1KlK9AXr — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 21, 2018

But, two minutes after the hour mark, 4.25 SC finally found the breakthrough following a moment of inspiration from Pak, who cut in from the left before sending a brilliant curler looping over Eko and into the far corner.

With Home now in search of an equaliser, more gaps appeared at the back for the visitors to exploit and Shakir did well to pressure Pak into firing wide after he looked certain to force his way through and score.

81′ GOAL! 2-0 4.25 SC The visitors launch a quick counter attack and An Il Bom makes no mistakes with a simple finish. Tie over for @HomeUtdFC?#HMUv425 #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/L8mv02mWbz — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 21, 2018

Nonetheless, in the 81st minute, 4.25 SC made sure of the victory when Rim Chol-min beat the offside trap and charged towards goal before unselfishly laying the ball off to leave An with a simple tap-in.

Wasn’t a great game for the neutral but there’s a lot to admire about that performance by 4.25 SC. Fantastic tactical discipline to control the game without the ball and then so effective with it. Perfect away performance. #AFCCup2018 #HMUv425 — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) August 21, 2018

HOME UNITED: Eko Pradana, Faritz Hameed, Shahrin Saberin (Hafiz Nor 61’), Shakir Hamzah, Faizal Roslan, Aqhari Abdullah, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan (Iqram Rifqi 82’), Isaka Cernak, Song Ui-young, Shahril Ishak.

4.25 SC: An Tae-song, Kwon Chung-hyok, An Song-il, Pak Jin-myong, Won Song, Sim Hyon-jin, Han Song-hyok, Pak Myong-song (O Hyok-chol 90’), Ri Hyong-jin, Om Chol-song (An Il-bom 59’), Rim Chol-min.