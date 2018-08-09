Aidil Sharin: We can go further in the AFC Cup

Minutes after seizing the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone title from Ceres-Negros last Wednesday at Jalan Besar Stadium, Home United Head Coach Aidil Sharin heaped praise to his squad that have shown discipline and mettle executing their game plan to a tee.

A week after achieving the minimum, yet precious draw with a slim away goal advantage in Panaad, The Protectors were clinical and ruthless in their offensive plays while solid on the defensive end as they once again negated Ceres’ possession-based game towards a 2-0 (agg. 3-1) triumph.

FULL-TIME | Home United FC (SIN) 2-0 Ceres Negros (PHI) In a repeat of last year’s ASEAN Zonal finals, this time @HomeUtdFC are the winners! Defeating @CeresNegrosFC 3-1 on aggregate!#AFCCup2018 #HMUvCRN pic.twitter.com/M3YKQ3ohFL — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) August 8, 2018

Related article: Home United down Ceres Negros to win AFC Cup ASEAN Zone

Speaking to the media after the match Coach Aidil shared his satisfaction and pride for his wards in getting convincing result out of the crucial fixture.

“I’m very happy for the boys. We knew that it’s going to be a very tough game. Ceres is a good team. We respect them. They were the defending champions. But this (Home United) team, with their hard work, discipline and dedication I think that brought us all the way to the final. Now I’m happy with the result and (my players) will believe that they can go further than this.”

Despite the boosting win, Coach Aidil can only allow his team a brief celebration for the campaign milestone as bigger challenges await his squad against North Korean team April 25 Sports Club.

“Of course tonight I want them to celebrate… But next day, we start to work again, we have to think about (our next opponents from North Korea),” added Home United’s boss.

Indeed, the club will not have much time to soak on the celebrations in preparation for the next stage in less than two weeks’ time, add to that the grind of the Singapore Premier League that is about to reach its business end with The Protectors currently neck and neck with Tampines Rovers in a battle for second place.

Meanwhile, ‘Man of the Match’ midfielder Song Ui-young who scored a 74th minute goal that etched their progression in stone shared his delight in being able to be a crucial part of the match after not featuring in the previous leg in Bacolod due to fitness concerns.

“I’m really happy to win this big game, especially (in helping) my team by scoring (a goal). Actually I felt sorry for my teammates (in the previous match) because I couldn’t help them due to injury but today I finally could (contribute). So, I’m really happy with that and currently I just want to enjoy the moment.”

The first leg of the AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinals between Singapore’s Home United and North Korea’s April 25 Sports Club will be held in Singapore on August 21, 2018.