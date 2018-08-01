Isaka Cernak earns Home AFC Cup draw against Ceres

Home United new signing Isaka Cernak marked his AFC Cup debut with a vital goal to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Ceres-Negros in the first leg of their ASEAN Zone final.

It was Ceres who had an excellent chance to draw first blood at the Panaad Park and Stadium on Wednesday, when Blake Powell produced a clever turn to head towards goal and was dragged down inside the box by Shakir Hamzah.

The referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty and Powell – Ceres’ new signing of their own – stepped up and found the bottom corner to hand his side an 8th-minute lead.

8′ GOAL! 1-0 @CeresNegrosFC Powell makes no mistake from the spot and calmly takes the lead for the home side.#AFCCup2018 #CRNvHMU pic.twitter.com/QSdRYVhDUa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 1, 2018

Surprisingly, however, the hosts showed little interest in building on their lead and allowed Home to slowly get back into the contest.

And, in the 23rd minute, the Protectors duly levelled the scores and – in the process – grab a potentially crucial away goal.

An outswinging corner by Izzdin Shafiq was met by Shahril Ishak with a sublime looping header while running away from goal.

23′ GOAL! 1-1 @HomeUtdFC WHAT A GOAL! Shahril with a brilliant header that bounces off the crossbar while Isaka is in position to make sure it goes into the net.#AFCCup2018 #CRNvHMU pic.twitter.com/7cmOcxEWNs — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 1, 2018

The effort had Toni Doblas beaten all ends up and looked like it might have crossed the line as it clipped the underside of the bar and bounced on the line but, just to make sure, Cernak was on hand to plant a header into the back of the net.

Both sides continued to search for a second goal in the second half with Shahril forcing Doblas into action with a speculative attempt from the edge of the box, while the Busmen put plenty of balls into the area without really carving out a clear-cut opportunity.

Then, in the first minute of injury-time, Ceres came excruciatingly close to winning it when Stephan Schrock whipped a wicked delivery from the left into the box.

90+1′ @CeresNegrosFC making full use of extra time as Shrock forces @HomeUtdFC keeper Rudy to make two saves in quick succession.#AFCCup2018 #CRNvHMU pic.twitter.com/CTuwilVsE9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 1, 2018

With an opponent behind him, Home defender Shakir Hamzah knew he had to intervene but his desperate attempt to head clear nearly sent the ball into his own goal, although he watched on in relief as the ball sailed narrowly wide – leaving the tie evenly poised ahead of next Wednesday’s return encounter at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

FULL-TIME | Ceres Negros (PHI) 1-1 Home United FC (SIN)@CeresNegrosFC are held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the ASEAN Zonal Final! @HomeUtdFC securing what could be an important away goal before the return leg next week! #AFCCup2018 #CRNvHMU pic.twitter.com/2WuWFOu5l8 — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) August 1, 2018

CERES-NEGROS: Toni Doblas, Junior Munoz (Jeffrey Christiaens 46’), Carli de Murga, Manuel Herrera, Martin Steuble, OJ Porteria (Curt Dizon 46’), Manny Ott, Omid Nazari, Mike Ott (Stephan Schrock 65’), Patrick Reichelt, Blake Powell.

HOME UNITED: Rudy Khairullah, Faritz Hameed, Abdil Qaiyyim, Shakir Hamzah, Faizal Roslan, Aqhari Abdullah, M. Anumanthan, Muhelmy Suhaimi (Shahrin Saberin 89’), Izzdin Shafiq, Isaka Cernak (Amiruldin Asraf 85’), Shahril Ishak (Hafiz Nor 74’).