Song Ui-young receives doctor’s clearance, on flight to Philippines

Home United’s AFC Cup hopes were boosted on Tuesday by news that star midfielder Song Ui-young has been given the doctor’s clearance to play.

The Protectors take on Ceres Negros in the AFC Cup Zonal Final and the first leg is on Wednesday in Bacolod.

The Singapore club are already in Bacolod and Song is understood to be flying out on Tuesday, in time for the game.

Song and Shahril Ishak have been the key players in Home’s brilliant AFC Cup run and the duo have scored 12 goals between them in the competition.