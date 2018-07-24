AFC Cup: The Busmen are Raring To Go Against The Protectors

Just more than a week before their AFC Cup Stint, Ceres-Negros FC will defend the fort of Panaad Stadium against Home United FC who looks to make it past the Zonal finals to face 4.25 SC in the Inter-zonal Play-offs.

As the Philippines Football League nears its conclusion, Ceres-Negros FC can finish as champions if they win or draw their next game against Global-Cebu FC after a 2-nil loss of 2nd place Kaya FC-Iloilo against Stallion Laguna FC. If they can finish the league contest aside on Wednesday, 25th of July, they have exactly a week to prepare for battle against Home United who looks to dethrone the ASEAN Zone champions and make it through the next round.

Head-to-Head

In terms of their win-loss ratio against each other, Home United has the upper hand as they’ve won two of their four matches in the regional club tournament. Ceres, on the other hand don’t see this as an advantage for the Singaporean side as they’ve shown in the past that they can produce a surprise just like how they did in Brisbane.

Nevertheless, both squad needs to prepare really well if they want to progress to the next round as neither of them has been slumping in their own league over the last five games. Looking first on Home United’s league form, they’ve won the last three out of five games and managing to keep the other two results as a draw.

Their most recent win was against Brunei DPMM where they won two goals to one to bring them a point closer to Tampines Rover at second to book a place in next year’s AFC Cup as the league has been decided already through a 20-point gap at the top courtesy of Albirex Nigata.

📹 @HomeUtdFC became the first team to inflict defeat on @officialdpmmfc at their Bandar Seri Begawan home this season 😮 #SPL #DPMMvHOM pic.twitter.com/KOWHVqGIq9 — Singapore Premier League (@SGPremierLeague) July 23, 2018

On the other hand, Ceres-Negros FC has been on fire as they’ve won four of their last five games where they only dropped two points against Kaya FC-Iloilo in their away match. Their most recent success has been a testament of their dominance in the league as they thrashed Global-Cebu FC via 7-1 victory.

With that victory, they’ve put themselves 15 points clear at the top of the table and just a point away in winning the league and securing a play-off spot in next year’s AFC Champions League. Should they also win or produce a draw in their next game against Global-Cebu FC, this will be their second consecutive league title.

Check out the current standings ahead of the matches this weekend! #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/JLyFYkuo1x — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) July 20, 2018

Bolstering their Squad

With title hopes on the line and looking to progress farther than the inter-zonal finals, Ceres-Negros FC utilised the mid-season transfer window to secure quality players to help them boost their bid for the AFC Cup trophy. Among the busmen’s notable signings are Blake Powell, Curt Dizon, and returnees Paul Mulders and Roland Muller.

Powell’s coming into the Busmen’s line-up after a stint with Central Coast Mariners. Having scored four goals in 19 appearances with them this season, he’s looking to improve on that upon his arrival in Panaad. He’ll pose a big threat against Home United should he start against them once they face each other.

Mulders return to Negros after a short stint with rivals Global-Cebu FC and looks to pick up where he left off. Along with Curt Dizon who also joins from Global, Mulders will be a dominant force in the midfield and will look to provide a helping hand to Powell in their attacking prowess. Muller on the other hand would have to fight for his starting position against a well-experienced Toni Doblas. His edge against Doblas though will be his familiarity of the region.

All in all, these additions will not be justified should they not produce the result they are looking to for against Home United. One thing’s for sure, this match-up will not be short of any firepower from both squads as they look to lay everything on the line to make it to the next round of the competition