Boeung Ket see off Home United in thriller

Boeung Ket picked up their first points of the 2018 AFC Cup campaign on Tuesday with a thrilling 3-2 win over Home United at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

It was the Singaporean visitors who got off to a dream start after two minutes when Song Ui-young beat the offside trap, racing onto Shahril Ishak’s through-ball and finishing past Sou Yaty.

However, Boeung Ket equalised in the 11th minute when Samuel Ajayi released Maycon Calijuri inside the area, with the Brazilian making no mistake in finding the back of the net on his weaker right foot.

Just two minutes later, the Cambodian outfit edged ahead and this time it was Ajayi who scored, as he latched onto Julius Oiboh’s neat pass and getting enough on his shot despite Juma’at Jantan’s best efforts to stop it from crossing the line.

Maycon then struck again four minutes before halftime, sending Rudy Khairullah the wrong way from the penalty spot to put Boeung Ket firmly in control of proceedings.

The Protectors did pull one back seven minutes after the hour mark after Yaty was penalised for handling a back-pass; Shahril showing quick-thinking to play the indirect freekick before the Boeung Ket keeper could recover and leaving Faritz Hameed with a simple tap-in.

Nonetheless, the hosts were just able to hold out for the win to get their AFC Cup campaign up and running.

BOEUNG KET: Sou Yaty, Sun Sovanrithy, Ly Vahed (Sleh Sen 78’), Hong Pheng, Sath Rosib (Chhun Sothearoth 90+2’), Hikaru Mizuno, Ly Mizan, Math Yamoin, Maycon Calijuri (Khoun Laboravy 89’), Samuel Ajayi, Julius Oiboh.

HOME UNITED: Rudy Khairullah, Faritz Hameed, Abdil Qaiyyim, Juma’at Jantan (Iqram Rifqi 59’), Faizal Roslan, Shakir Hamzah, Fazli Ayob (Christopher van Huizen 84’), Izzdin Shafiq, Song Ui-young, Shahril Ishak, Amy Recha (Hafiz Nor 57’).