Yangon United cruise to victory over Bali United

Yangon United got their 2018 AFC Cup campaign off to a winning start as they comfortably beat Bali United 3-1 at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium on Tuesday.

The Myanmar National League giants drew first blood in the 15th minute when Min Kyaw Khant overlapped down the left wing and whipped in a cross, which was met by Uzochukwu Emmanuel with a volley that went in off the underside of the bar.

15' GOAL! 1-0 @YangonUnitedFC Sekou Sylla smashes the ball up off the crossbar and into the net to open scoring for the visitors! #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/PHx9Qmq2RN — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

Just three minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead through similar fashion, as a Maung Maung Lwin floated cross to the back post found an unmarked Sekou Sylla, who sent his header off the post and into the back of the net.

18' GOAL! 2-0 @YangonUnitedFC Emmanuel makes good on his header this time and doubles Yangon's lead as they take advantage of a @BaliUtd defense in shambles.#AFCCup2018 #BLUvYGU pic.twitter.com/g6qfn03WcW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

Sylla struck again in the 25th minute with a fine first-time finish past I Made Wardhana, after Emmanuel was allowed to freely roam down the right and play the perfect cut-back into the Guinean’s path.

25' GOAL! 3-0 @YangonUnitedFC Too easy for Sekou Sylla! He scores his second of the afternoon off a pass from Emmanuel. Yangon are cruising against a Bali defense that has no idea how to contain them.#AFCCup2018 #BLUvYGU pic.twitter.com/TSLDamp9la — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

Bali did pull one back on the stroke of halftime when Yangon’s failure to clear their lines led to a scramble inside the area, and I Gede Sukadana was the beneficiary as he finished from four yards out.

45' GOAL! 1-3 @BaliUtd! Bali captain Sukadana capitalises on a frenetic netfront scramble and gets one back for the home side.#AFCCup2018 #BLUvYGU pic.twitter.com/ZNhcdpjU8u — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

However, any hopes of a comeback by the Indonesian hosts were ended with seven minutes remaining, when Kevin Brands fired wide from the penalty spot after Kekere Moukailou had been penalised for handball inside the area.

84' PENALTY to @BaliUtd! But unfortunately for the home side Kevin Brands completely flubs the shot as he sends it wide of the net.#AFCCup2018 #BLUvYGU pic.twitter.com/4ho5Rd5TqO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

With the win, Yangon go top of Group G ahead of FLC Thanh Hoa on goal difference, with the Vietnamese side also on three points following Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Global Cebu.

BALI UNITED: I Made Wardhana, I Made Andhika Wijaya, Agus Nova Wiantara, Ngurah Nanak, Taufik Hidayat, Sutanto Tan, Kevin Brands, I Gede Sukadana, I Nyoman Sukarja (Nick van der Velden 64’), Feby Eka Putra (Miftahul Hamdi 34’), Yandi Munawar (Hanis Saghara Putra 60’).

YANGON UNITED: Kyaw Zin Htet, David Htan, Kekere Moukailou, Pyae Phyo Zaw, Min Kyaw Khant (Kyaw Zin Oo 37’), Kosuke Uchida, Yan Aung Kyaw, Kyi Lin (Suan Lam Mang 66’), Uzochukwu Emmanuel, Maung Maung Lwin (Aee Soe 86’), Sekou Sylla.