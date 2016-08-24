Dordoi win while Nagaworld and Taipei Tatung earn draws

Dordoi Bishkek defeated Benfica in the early rounds of the 2017 AFC Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Jose Filipe opened the scoring for Benfica, but Dordoi forward David Tetteh equalised just minutes later.

Striker Mibrek Akhmataliev then took the game away from Benfica in the 77th minute.

The win sees Dordoi move to the top of Group A with two wins from two games.

Elsewhere, Three star Club scored a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Nagaworld, while an 81st minute penalty saw Taipei Tatuna draw 1-1 with Sheik Russell.

The final round of qualifying matches take place on August 25.