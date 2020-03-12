Ceres-Negros star Bienvenido Maranon becomes all-time leading goalscorer in AFC Cup history

Ceres-Negros FC attacker Bienvenido Maranon achieved a prestigious milestone in the AFC Cup this week becoming the continental competition’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The Spanish winger reached the feat when he struck a brace for the 2019 Philippines Football League champions in their 4-0 thrashing of Indonesia’s Bali United in the AFC Cup 2020 group stage match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Wednesday.

Wow! I can’t explain how happy I’m with this! Just to say that the hard work pays off as we can see here! Big thanks to my Boss LRY, my mentor @CarliedeMurga , coach Risto and all my TEAMMATES and staff of @CeresNegrosFC

😍⚽️💪🏽 https://t.co/avDCxi1UVG — Bienve Marañon (@Bienvecadiz86) March 12, 2020

It was 33-year-old Maranon’s fifth goal of AFC Cup 2020 and the 35th overall making him the all-time top scorer in Asia’s second-tier club tournament.

Last season, Maranon was the top scorer in AFC Cup 2019 scoring 10 goals as the Busmen made it to the ASEAN Zonal Semifinals where they were beaten by Vietnamese outfit Hanoi FC.

Having joined Ceres from Spanish lower division outfit UD Socuellamos in 2015, Maranon’s first taste of AFC Cup came in 2016 when he scored twice in the group stages of the competition.

In 2017, the Spaniard scored eight times for the Filipino club as they fast became a force to reckon with in Southeast Asian football.

Highlights – Ceres Negros FC vs Bali United

He also netted 10 times in the 2018 edition, but finished second in the goalscoring charts behind 4.25 SC’s An Il-bom who scored two more for his North Korean club in their run to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final.

“Wow! I can’t explain how happy I’m with this! Just to say that the hard work pays off as we can see here,” Maranon reacted to the news on Twitter.