AFC Cup 2020 ASEAN Zone Match Day 3: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks five players that impressed the most on Match Day 3 of the ASEAN Zone action in AFC Cup 2020.

As the group stage of the ASEAN Zone in AFC Cup 2020 reaches its midway stage, two teams hold a healthy lead on top of their respective groups, while things are extremely tight in the other.

After a crushing 4-0 win over Bali United on Wednesday, Ceres-Negros have moved three points clear in Group G but their closest competitors are now Than Quang Ninh, after the Vietnamese side claimed an equally emphatic 4-1 victory over Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng.

Highlights – Ceres Negros FC vs Bali United

Likewise, Tampines Rovers now boast a two-point lead in Group H with Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Shan United, after PSM Makassar and Kaya FC-Iloilo played out a 1-1 draw.

Finally in Group G, Ho Chi Minh City and Yangon United were both victorious on Tuesday – picking up 2-0 and 1-0 triumphs over Lao Toyota and Hougang United respectively – to sit level on points at the top.

With plenty of individuals impressing over the past two days, FOX Sports Asia picks The Top 5 from Match Day 3 of AFC Cup 2020’s ASEAN Zone action.

1) HUSSEIN EL DOR (PSM MAKASSAR)

PSM were handed a real blow after just ten minutes on Tuesday as centre-back Dedy Gusmawan picked up two yellows in quick succession, but they managed to produce a spirited display and even took the lead against Kaya before ultimately settling for a point.

While it was Osas Saha who grabbed the opening goal for them, Hussein El Dor was arguably their most impressive player as he held the defence together and stood firm and restricted Kaya to just four shots on target even though they enjoyed a staggering 65.2 per cent possession.

2) NGUYEN XUAN NAM (HO CHI MINH CITY)

Nguyen Xuan Nam got the new V.League 1 season off to a flying start last weekend by netting a brace in Ho Chi Minh City’s 3-1 win at Quang Nam, and he repeated the heroics once again just when it looked like they would be frustrated by Lao Toyota.

Highlights – Lao Toyota vs Ho Chi Minh City

Coming off the bench just after the hour mark, Xuan Nam broke the deadlock 11 minutes with an opportunistic effort and sealed the victory in the 90th minute after leaving Norihiro Kawakami for dead before emphatically finishing.

3) BORIS KOPITOVIC (TAMPINES ROVERS)

A new arrival at Tampines this season, Boris Kopitovic has made a storming start to life in Singapore and already has four goals from six competitive outings.

The towering Montenegrin handed the Stags the lead against Shan with a trademark header, before unselfishly setting up Jordan Webb for a second goal in what proved to be a fine all-round display.



4) QUACH TAN GIANG TRAN (THAN QUANG NINH)

Than Quang Ninh finally picked up their first win of the AFC Cup 2020 campaign this week and there were no shortage of heroes, although Quach Tan Giang Tran was one that especially caught the eye.

The left winger floated in an fine delivery to set up Neven Lastro for Quang Ninh’s second of the evening and also laid one on for Jeremie Lynch shortly after by improvising well and intelligently flicking a pass over the last defender to free his team-mate.

5) STEPHAN SCHROCK (CERES-NEGROS)

Bienvenido Maranon netted two goals, Robert Lopez Mendy opened his account for 2020 and Manny Ott showed signs of being back to his best after some injury woes, but the one man that ran the show for Ceres against Bali was – unsurprisingly – Stephan Schrock.

The Philippines international had a hand in three of their four goals and consistently looks a class above the opposition at this level, which should perhaps come as no surprise considering his pedigree as a former Bundesliga player for Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt.