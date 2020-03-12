AFC Cup 2020: Chennai City held at home by Maziya in 2-2 draw; Bashundhara Kings pummel TC Sports

Chennai City FC were lucky to escape with a 2-2 draw against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in their AFC Cup 2020 opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, India on Wednesday.

The 2018-19 I-League winners Chennai City who were playing the Group E opener at their home ground were facing Maziya who had progressed to the group stages of AFC Cup through the play-offs with a penalty shootout win over another Indian outfit Bengaluru FC a fortnight ago.

And it looked like the club from Maldives were set for another win on Indian soil until Spanish attacker Adolfo Miranda, popularly known as Fito, equalised in the 90th minute turning in a fumble from goalkeeper Shareef Hussain to steal a point for the Indians.

Earlier, Fito had scored from a tight angle to give the home side a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute, but the game turned on its head within a span of three minutes of the second half as Mohamed Irufaan and Ibrahim Mahudhee scored in the 64th and 67th minutes to put Maziya in the driver’s seat.

Meanwhile, in the other Group E fixture of the day, Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings thrashed Maldives’ TC Sports 5-1 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

Former Gremio and Sporting CP striker Hernan Barcos scored four times in the win for the Bangladeshi champions while former Costa Rica international Daniel Colindres added the other goal. Ismail Easa came up with the consolation goal for the champions of Maldives.

In the only West Asia Zone match of the day, FC Istiklol defeated FC Khujand 2-0 in an all-Tajik clash in Group D at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Manuchekhr Dzhalilov scored both the goals in the game in the first half to hand the win to the Tajik domestic champions.