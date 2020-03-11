AFC Cup 2020: Ceres-Negros thrash Bali United to issue statement of intent

Ceres-Negros got back to winning ways in AFC Cup 2020 in resounding fashion on Wednesday as they crushed Bali United 4-0 in the Group G encounter at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Having been held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Than Quang Ninh last time out, the Busmen – ASEAN Zone champions in 2017 – came into the contest looking to bounce back but were expected to be given a tough test by the Indonesian visitors.

After a keenly-contested start, it was Ceres who opened the scoring five minutes after the half-hour mark and it was no surprise that the goal was created by inspirational playmaker Stephan Schrock.

Picking up possession just inside the opposition, Schrock’s sudden burst of pace left a couple of opponents in his wake and took him to inside the area.

His speculative effort was parried by Nadeo Argawinata but only as far as to OJ Porteria, who was alert to the second opportunity and finished emphatically in at the near post.

Seven minutes after the restart, another charge from Schrock – this time down right – saw him clumsily barged over from behind by Willian Pacheco just as he was about the pull the trigger.

A penalty was duly awarded as Bienvenido Maranon stepped up to the stop, making no mistake in blasting a low effort under Nadeo.

As he has done many times in the past for club and country, Schrock was proving irresistible and he laid on another for Maranon in the 69th minute; swinging a dangerous corner into the six-yard box where the Spaniard managed to push away the the attentions of Muhammad Rahmat and steer a header home from close range.

By now, it was turning out to be a fine evening’s work for the Philippine outfit but there was still time for one final hurrah in the 73rd minute.

Winning possession on the halfway line, Manny Ott immediately played a ball forward to Robert Lopez Mendy and the forward advanced into the area before – despite being faced with a tricky angle – clinically firing into the bottom corner to seal an emphatic rout for Ceres.

With the result, the Busmen have stretched their lead at the Group G summit to three points over Than Quang Ninh, who moved from bottom into second place after a 4-1 triumph over Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng earlier in the evening.

CERES-NEGROS: Roland Muller, Sean Kane (Dylan de Bruycker 90+1’), Dennis Villanueva, Manuel Herrera (Joshua Grommen 82’), Hikaru Minegishi, OJ Porteria (Angelo Marasigan 85’), Takashi Odawara, Manny Ott, Robert Lopez Mendy, Bienvenido Maranon, Stephan Schrock.

BALI UNITED: Nadeo Argawinata, Gavin Kwan Adsit, Leonard Tupamahu, Willian Pacheco, Ricky Fajrin, Brwa Nouri (Sidik Saimima 78’), Fadil Sausu (Muhammad Taufiq 46’), Fahmi Al-Ayyubi (Yabes Roni 71’), Stefano Lilipaly, Muhammad Rahmat, Lerby Eliandry.