Than Quang Ninh down Svay Rieng to pick up first victory of AFC Cup 2020

Than Quang Ninh finally recorded their first win in AFC Cup 2020 as they brushed aside Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng with a 4-1 triumph at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors were aided in taking the lead in the 36th minute when Svay Rieng captain Soeuy Visal, under no pressure at all, dallied in possession outside his own area before giving away possession.

Highlights – Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC vs Than Quang Ninh

Pouncing on the loose ball, Mac Hong Quan fed a pass to Nguyen Hai Huy, who was allowed to force his way past two lame challenges from Jonny Campbell and Sareth Krya too easily before firing a shot into the bottom corner.

Right before halftime, Svay Rieng did equalise and this time it was Quang Ninh who perhaps could have done better with their defending.

Having barged off Duong Thanh Hao to chest down Visay’s long pass 35 yards from goal, Befolo Mbarga then embarked on an industrious charge towards goal and effortlessly glided through Duong Van Khoa and Neven Lastro before rounding Huynh Tuan Linh to slot into an unguarded goal.

Nonetheless, the Vietnamese outfit reclaimed the lead three minutes before the hour mark when Quach Tan Giang Tran floated a looping cross to the back post, and Lastro towered the highest from a sea of players to power a header home.

Quang Ninh further consolidated their advantage in the 77th minute with a classic route-one effort as goalkeeper Tuan Linh’s clearance sailed all the way down the left wing and Tan Giang Tran intelligently flicked the ball over a defender into the back of Jeremie Lynch, who showed plenty of expertise to bring the ball under control and guide a shot into the back of the net.

And, just for good measure, Quang Ninh sealed the rout with a fourth with four minutes left on the clock; Nghiem Xuan Tu leading a break forward and playing a slide-rule pass to take out the entire opposition backline and pave the way for Dao Nhat Minh to run through and slot past Outdom.

The result actually lifts Quang Ninh off the bottom of Group G and into second place ahead of both Svay Rieng and Bali United, who fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat to Ceres-Negros later on Wednesday evening.

PREAH KHAN REACH SVAY RIENG: Oum Outdom, Sareth Krya, Jonny Campbell, Soeuy Visal, Sok Samnang (Nub Tola 81’), Nen Sothearoth (Samoeun Pidor 58’), Suon Sovann (Ros Kungsomrach 74’), Thiago Santos, Daisuke Kobayashi, Hoy Phallin, Befolo Mbarga.

THAN QUANG NINH: Huynh Tuan Linh, Nguyen Xuan Hung, Neven Lastro, Duong Thanh Hao, Duong Van Khoa, Dao Nhat Minh (Nguyen Hai Long 88’), Nghiem Xuan Tu, Mac Hong Quan (Pham Nguyen Sa 46’), Nguyen Hai Huy, Quach Tan Giang Tran (Nguyen Huu Khoi 78’), Jeremie Lynch.