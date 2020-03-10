AFC Cup 2020: Tampines Rovers claim outright lead after beating Shan United

Tampines Rovers claimed a two-point lead at the top of AFC Cup 2020 Group H on Tuesday after recording a 2-1 win over Shan United on Tuesday.

Following a goalless first half at the Jurong West Stadium that was bereft of any notable chances, the game came to life ten minutes after the break when Tampines took the lead.

Running onto an incisive Jordan Webb pass, Irwan Shah swung in an inch-perfect cross to find Boris Kopitovic, who was somehow left unmarked inside the area to power a header past Thiha Sithu.

Then, in the 71st minute, Kopitovic turned provider as he beat the offside trap and was released by Zehrudin Mehmedovic’s glorious through-pass before advancing on goal and unselfishly laying the ball off to leave Webb with a simple tap-in.

Highlights – Tampines Rovers and Shan United

At this stage, the Stags were cruising but Shan made sure the hosts had to endure a nervy finish as they pulled one back in the first minute of stoppage time.

A sloppy pass by Huzaifah Aziz handed possession straight to Djawa Maximin and he immediately fed it into the path of Zin Min Tun.

Although he was well within his rights to go for goal, Zin Min Tun intelligently shifted the ball out wide to Hein Phyo Win, who proceeded to smash an unstoppable effort beyond Syazwan Buhari’s despairing dive.

Nonetheless, the visitors from Myanmar just left themselves with too much to do as Tampines were able to hold out for the win which – coupled with Kaya FC-Iloilo’s 1-1 draw with PSM Makassar earlier in the day – hands them the outright lead in Group H at the halfway mark of the group stage.

TAMPINES ROVERS: Syazwan Buhari, Shannon Stephen, Daniel Bennett, Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah (Syahrul Sazali 72’), Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi (Huzaifah Aziz 83’), Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Shah Shahiran, Jordan Webb (Taufik Suparno 89’), Boris Kopitovic.



SHAN UNITED: Thiha Sithu, Hein Phyo Win, Nyein Chan, Ye Min Thu, Daniel Tagoe (Aung Show Thar Maung 83’), Hein Thiha Zaw, David Htan, Ye Yint Tun (Zin Min Tun 64’), Djawa Maximin, Nanda Kyaw, Yakubu Abubakar.