AFC Cup 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Bali United to be played behind closed doors

Ceres-Negros FC have announced that their AFC Cup 2020 tie against Bali United will be played behind closed doors at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

2019 Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros and 2019 Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali are facing off in Group G of the AFC Cup 2020 where they are also joined by 2019 Cambodian League winners Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC and V.League outfit Than Quang Ninh FC.

However, the PFL club have decided that there will be no entry for spectators to the match in Manila due to the coronavirus outbreak.

For the health and safety of our spectators, we regret to inform you that we will be playing our AFC Cup match with Bali United behind closed doors. As such, only essential personnel will be allowed inside the stadium.#AFCCup2020 #Philippines #Indonesia #ceresfootball pic.twitter.com/0noeX1yGRz — Ceres-Negros FC (@CeresNegrosFC) March 10, 2020

“We regret to inform our supporters that the AFC Cup match between Ceres-Negros FC Bali United will be played in a closed stadium,” the Filipino club said in a statement on the eve of their continental fixture.

“After careful consultation with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and the Philippine Sports Commission, and to conform with the measures being adopted by the national and local governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus, it has been decided that the game will be staged without spectators.”

“This is with due regard to the growing concerns around the transmission of the virus and keeping the health and safety of the fans and the general public at large,” the Ceres-Negros management said.

You can tune in to FOX SPORTS 1 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Bali United.