AFC Cup 2020: Ceres-Negros FC vs Bali United preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Ceres-Negros FC will take on Bali United on the third matchday of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC had thrashed Svay Rieng FC 4-0 in their AFC Cup 2020 opener, before behind held to a 2-2 draw by Than Quang Ninh in their second outing. Meanwhile, Bali United defeated the Vietnamese club 4-1 in their opener before suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Svay Rieng in their second group tie.

2019 Indonesia Liga champions Bali United and 2019 Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros FC are in Group G of the AFC Cup 2020 along with 2019 Cambodian League winners Svay Rieng FC and V.League outfit Than Quang Ninh FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Bali United will take place on March 11, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 1 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Bali United.

Fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.

(Photo credit: Svay Rieng FC)