AFC Cup 2020: Ho Chi Minh City see off Lao Toyota to make it two wins in a row

Ho Chi Minh City notched their second consecutive win in Group F of AFC Cup 2020 after toiling to a 2-0 win over Lao Toyota at the New Laos National Stadium on Tuesday.

Following a goalless first half, the breakthrough finally arrived for the visitors in the 72nd minute when they punished Lao Toyota for some awful defending.

There appeared to be no apparent when Nguyen Cong Thanh floated a searching ball into the final third but Piyaphong Pathammavong made a hash of an attempted interception, before Norihiro Kawakami fell over while trying to clear.

It was Nguyen Xuan Nam – who had come on just after the hour mark as a substitute – who pounced on the loose ball and advanced towards goal before lashing a ferocious drive into the back of the net.

Highlights – Lao Toyota vs Ho Chi Minh City

Now in possession of the lead, the Vietnamese outfit looked happy to sit back and consolidate their winning position.

But, just for good measure, they added a second in the 90th minute and it was Xuan Nam who was on target once again, receiving possession inside the area from Pham Cong Hien and leaving Kawakami for dead with a lovely feint before dispatching his shot past Soukthavy Soundala.

With the victory, Ho Chi Minh remain level on seven points with Yangon United – who beat Hougang United 1-0 earlier in the day – at the top of Group F, while Lao Toyota remain without a point after three straight losses.

LAO TOYOTA: Soukthavy Soundala, Saison Khounsamnan (Bounphithak Chanthalangsy 72’), Piyaphong Pathammavong, Norihiro Kawakami, Youssouf Mory Bamba, Somsavath Sophabmixay, Laercio, Manolom Phetphakdy (Alounnay Lounlasi 90+3’), Phithack Kongmathilath, Souksavanh Somsanit, Goran Jerkovic.

HO CHI MINH CITY: Nguyen Thanh Thang, Ngo Tung Quoc, Pape Diakite, Ngo Viet Phu, Nguyen Cong Thanh, Tran Phi Son, Ngo Hoang Thinh (Nguyen Huu Tuan 90’), Vu Anh Tuan, Pham Cong Hien, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Amido Balde (Nguyen Xuan Nam 61’).