AFC Cup 2020: Svay Rieng FC vs Than Quang Ninh preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC will face Than Quang Ninh on the third matchday of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday.

Svay Rieng had suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC, but bounced back with a hostoric 2-1 win over Bali United in their second outing. Meanwhile, Than Quang Ninh had lost to the Indonesians 4-1 in their AFC Cup 2020 opener before holding Ceres-Negros to a 2-2 draw.

Cambodian League winners Svay Rieng FC and V.League outfit Than Quang Ninh FC are in Group G of the AFC Cup 2020 along with 2019 Indonesia Liga champions Bali United and 2019 Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Svay Rieng FC and Than Quang Ninh will take place on March 11, 2020 and kicks off at 7:00 PM HKT.

The Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Svay Rieng FC and Than Quang Ninh.

Fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.

(Photo credit: Svay Rieng FC)