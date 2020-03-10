10-man PSM Makassar hold Kaya FC-Iloilo to dramatic 1-1 draw in AFC Cup 2020

PSM Makassar, playing with 10 men for the majority of the game, managed to hold Kaya FC-Iloilo to a 1-1 draw in their third outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.

2019 Piala Indonesia winners PSM got off to a disastrous start when centre-back Dedi Gusmawan saw consecutive yellow cards in the space of two minutes to leave the Indonesian outfit with 10 men on the field by the 10th minute.

However, Bojan Hodak’s side maintained their attacking initiative on the field despite their numerical disadvantage and went close in the 20th minute when Ferdinand Sinaga’s effort was blocked in front of the goal by Kaya defence before Yakob Sayuri fired over from the rebound.

However, there was no denying PSM two minutes later when Sayuri played Osas Saha through the middle of the pitch and the Nigerian-born forward made no mistake finishing past Filipino goalkeeper Louie Casas to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Kaya head coach Oliver Colina had to replace Marwin Angeles with Arnel Amita before the half-time break and it was the 25-year-old substitute who was behind the PFL club’s equaliser soon after the restart.

Amita played in a delightful cross from the right which was met with a looping header from Eric Giganto putting Kaya right back in the game with 40 minutes left to play in the Group H encounter.

Giganto slashed wide from close range in the 62nd minute passing up a good opportunity to give his side the lead, while Sayuri went close at the other end for the Liga 1 giants despite Hodak losing another of his players, Ahmad Agung, to injury.

Full Time PSM Makassar 1 – 1 Kaya FC Bukan hasil yang kita harapkan tentunya. Tim tamu Kaya FC berhasil mencuri poin di Madya hari ini. Tetap semangat, terima kasih atas doa dan dukungan ta’ semua. Ewakooo!

_#EwakoPSM #PSMday #AFCCup2020 #PSMvKaya pic.twitter.com/kZ9d2d7RN3 — PSM Makassar (@PSM_Makassar) March 10, 2020

It was a nervy few last minutes for both the sides as Kaya skipper Jovin Bedic went close with a header with five minutes left on the clock before Osas failed to pick the spot from point blank range in the 89th minute at the other end.

Jayson Panhay hit the crossbar for Kaya with a cross in the dying minutes, but the two sides settled for a point apiece.

Kaya, with one win and two draws, now have five points from three matches while PSM have four points from three matches.

PSM MAKASSAR: Hilman Syah, Wasyiat Hasbulla, Hussein El Dor, Dedy Gusmawan, Leo Guntara (Asnawi Bahar 48′), Yakob Sayuri, Muhammad Rizky Pratama, Ahmad Agung (Serif Hasi 67′), Muhammad Arfan, Ferdinand Sinaga (Hasyim Kipuw 84′), Osas Marvelous Saha Ikpefua

KAYA FC-ILOILO: Louie Casas, Marco Casembre, Carlyle Mitchell, Shirmar Felongco ( Jayson Panhay 45′), Simone Rota, Masanari Omura, Jovin Bedic, Marwin Angeles (Arnel Amita 44′), Eric Giganto (Connor Tacagni 70′), Daizo Horikoshi, Takumi Uesato