AFC Cup 2020: Lao Toyota vs Ho Chi Minh City FC preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Lao Toyota FC will take on Ho Chi Minh City FC in their third outing of the AFC Cup 2020 at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Tuesday.

Lao Toyota had began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Hougang United, but put on an improved showing in their second outing which still ended in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Yangon United.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City FC have collected four points from two matches so far in AFC Cup 2020 drawing Yangon United 2-2 before overcoming Hougang 3-2 at the Jalan Besar Stadium on February 25.