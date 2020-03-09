AFC Cup 2020: Lao Toyota vs Ho Chi Minh City FC preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Lao Toyota FC will take on Ho Chi Minh City FC in their third outing of the AFC Cup 2020 at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Tuesday.
Lao Toyota had began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Hougang United, but put on an improved showing in their second outing which still ended in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Yangon United.
Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City FC have collected four points from two matches so far in AFC Cup 2020 drawing Yangon United 2-2 before overcoming Hougang 3-2 at the Jalan Besar Stadium on February 25.
V.League 2019 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC and Lao Premier League champions Lao Toyota FC are in Group F of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Myanmar National League’s Yangon United and Singapore Premier League’s Hougang United.
When to watch?
The AFC Cup 2020 match between Lao Toyota FC and Ho Chi Minh City FC will take place on March 10, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.
The New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos will play host to the game.
Where to watch?
Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Lao Toyota FC and Ho Chi Minh City FC.
The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.