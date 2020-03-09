AFC Cup 2020: Yangon United vs Hougang United preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Yangon United will take on Hougang United in their third outing of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday.

Yangon United began their AFC Cup 2020 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Ho Chi Minh City FC before recording their first win by edging Lao Toyota FC 3-2 on February 25 Meanwhile, Hougang United had defeated Lao Toyota 3-1 in their opening match before losing to Ho Chi Minh City 3-2 at home.