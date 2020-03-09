AFC Cup 2020: Yangon United vs Hougang United preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Yangon United will take on Hougang United in their third outing of the AFC Cup 2020 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday.
Yangon United began their AFC Cup 2020 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Ho Chi Minh City FC before recording their first win by edging Lao Toyota FC 3-2 on February 25 Meanwhile, Hougang United had defeated Lao Toyota 3-1 in their opening match before losing to Ho Chi Minh City 3-2 at home.
Myanmar National League’s Yangon United and Singapore Premier League’s Hougang United are in Group F of the AFC Cup 2020 along with V.League 2019 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC and Lao Premier League champions Lao Toyota FC.
When to watch?
The AFC Cup 2020 match between Yangon United and Hougang United will take place on March 10, 2020 and kicks off at 5:00 PM HKT.
The Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar will play host to the game.
Where to watch?
Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Yangon United and Hougang United.
The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.