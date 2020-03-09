AFC Cup 2020: Tampines Rovers vs Shan United preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Singapore Premier League outfit Tampines Rovers will face Myanmar National League side Shan United in their third outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Jurong West Stadium in Singapore on Tuesday.

Shan United have suffered two defeats from two matches so far in AFC Cup against Kaya FC-Iloilo and PSM Makassar, while Tampines Rovers began their campaign with a 2-1 win over PSM before being held to a goalless draw by Kaya FC in their second outing.

Tampines Rovers and Shan United are in Group H of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Philippines Football League side Kaya FC-Iloilo and Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar.

AFC Cup Group H Match Day 3 | Our Stags look to bounce back from the loss to Brunei when they take on Shan United FC at Jurong West Stadium tomorrow! KO 745 pm. Tickets at $10 and $2 (concession only available to Singaporeans). Ticket sales begin at 545pm.

When to watch?

Tampines Rovers vs Shan United in the AFC Cup 2020 group stages will take place on March 10, 2020 and kicks off at 7:45 PM HKT.

The Jurong West Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Tampines Rovers and Shan United.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.