AFC Cup |

AFC Cup 2020: PSM Makassar vs Kaya FC-Iloilo preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 2-1 Becamex Bình Dương – Aaron Evans (87’)

PSM Makassar take on Kaya FC-Iloilo in their third outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.

Kaya FC had began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Shan United, but were held to a goalless draw by Tampines in their second match. Meanwhile, PSM had lost their opening match to the Stags before recording their first win over Shan.

PSM Makassar and Kaya FC-Iloilo are in Group H of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Myanmar National League outfit Shan United and Singapore Premier League side Tampines Rovers.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between PSM Makassar and Kaya FC-Iloilo will take place on March 10, 2020 and kicks off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between PSM Makassar and Kaya FC-Iloilo

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.

Comments