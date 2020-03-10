AFC Cup 2020: PSM Makassar vs Kaya FC-Iloilo preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

PSM Makassar take on Kaya FC-Iloilo in their third outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.

Kaya FC had began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Shan United, but were held to a goalless draw by Tampines in their second match. Meanwhile, PSM had lost their opening match to the Stags before recording their first win over Shan.

Matchday #3 AFC Cup 2020 𝗣𝗦𝗠 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗿 vs Kaya FC – Iloilo

Selasa, 10 Maret 2020

Stadion Madya Senayan, Jakarta

Kick off 15.30 WIB

Live MNCTV & Fox Sport 2 Asia _#EwakoPSM #PSMday #AFCCup2020 pic.twitter.com/IwhHV90Pnh — PSM Makassar (@PSM_Makassar) March 9, 2020

PSM Makassar and Kaya FC-Iloilo are in Group H of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Myanmar National League outfit Shan United and Singapore Premier League side Tampines Rovers.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between PSM Makassar and Kaya FC-Iloilo will take place on March 10, 2020 and kicks off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between PSM Makassar and Kaya FC-Iloilo.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.