AFC Cup 2020 ASEAN Zone: The 6 big questions ahead of Match Day 3

As the ASEAN Zone action of AFC Cup 2020 approaches the midway point of the group stage, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks ahead to Match Day 3.

WILL NGUYEN CONG PHUONG AND HO CHI MINH CONTINUE TO IMPRESS?

After starting their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Yangon United, Ho Chi Minh City issued a real statement of intent last time out when they beat Hougang United 3-2.

Captain Tran Phi Son was in inspirational form with three assists but, for the second match running, Nguyen Cong Phuong caught the eye for his new club as he carved apart the Cheetahs effortlessly.

After disappointing spells in 🇰🇷 & 🇧🇪, Nguyen Cong Phuong is getting back to his best with Ho Chi Minh City in the @AFCCup! And the golden boy of 🇻🇳 insists he has no problems proving himself all over again from square one‼ 💪💪💪 #AFCCup2020https://t.co/TUXidRbbq4 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 26, 2020

After disappointing spells abroad in South Korea and Belgium, the 25-year-old has plenty to prove but has thus far shown he can revive his career with an ambitious Ho Chi Minh outfit, and will be looking to continue his resurgence against Lao Toyota on Tuesday.

CAN HOUGANG UNITED GET BACK ON TRACK?

They caught the eye by beating Lao Toyota on debut but were insipid against Ho Chi Minh for 70 minutes before nearly pulling off a miraculous fightback.

Stipe Plazibat has been a revelation with four goals from two AFC Cup matches, while M. Anumanthan changed the complexion of the contest against Ho Chi Minh and could start on Tuesday.

Plazibat has insisted that the target for the debutants remains to qualify for the knockout round and, with only top spot guaranteeing that, Hougang must pick up three points against Yangon to get their Group F campaign back on track.

SHOULD AFC CUP BE THE PRIORITY FOR TAMPINES ROVERS?

Tampines Rovers have made a strong start to AFC Cup 2020 as one of five teams out of 12 in the ASEAN Zone yet to taste defeat, after beating PSM Makassar 2-1 before drawing 0-0 with Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Next up for them in Group H is a home tie against bottom side Shan United and victory at the Jurong West Stadium should put them in a strong position at the top of the table.

They do now have to juggle their continental commitments with the Singapore Premier League and – after losing 2-0 to reigning champions Brunei DPMM – the AFC Cup might just provide their better chance of glory in 2020.

GOALS FROM BLUNDERS from 2020 AFC Cup MD2

WILL PSM MAKASSAR CONTINUE TO BUILD MOMENTUM?

After doing well to reach the knockout round in 2019, PSM Makassar’s AFC Cup 2020 campaign got off to a slow start when they lost to Tampines.

But after a convincing 3-1 triumph over Shan on Match Day 2, PSM have regained their footing in Group H.

Giancarlo and Osas Saha have shown signs they can be a formidable strike duo while Yakob Sayuri was a livewire down the wing, and another positive result against Kaya FC-Iloilo would be a big confidence boost for Bojan Hodak’s men.

WHO WILL EMERGE TRIUMPHANT IN GROUP G’S CRUNCH CLASH?

After Ceres-Negros and Bali United both claimed big wins on Match Day 1 against Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng and Than Quang Ninh respectively, it looked as though it would be an outright duel between the two for top spot in Group G.

However, Ceres were then held to a 2-2 draw by Quang Ninh while Bali fell to a shock 2-1 loss to Svay Rieng – albeit in controversial fashion – to throw the group back wide open.

Both sides have star-studded squads and this tie – arguably the most enthralling of Match Day 3 – promises to deliver fireworks as the two teams look to get back to winning ways.

COULD PREAH KHAN REACH SVAY RIENG PULL OFF ANOTHER UPSET?

Svay Rieng produced the upset of Match Day 2 when they beat Bali 2-1 through goals from Hoy Phallin and Befolo Mbarga, although the Indonesians could easily have forced the draw after having a first-half goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

The fact of the matter remains that Svay Rieng are now joint-second in Group G on three points, ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Quang Ninh.

Although Cambodian teams have struggled in the AFC Cup, Nagaworld did also manage a win in 2019 and Svay Rieng can really fly the flag for their country by picking up another three points at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium.