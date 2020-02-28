AFC Club Rankings: ASEAN No. 1 Ceres-Negros overtake Chinese giants; Ho Chi Minh City FC climb 10 places

Ceres-Negros FC, the highest-ranked ASEAN side in AFC Club Rankings, have overtaken Chinese Super League giants Shandong Luneng FC to take the 23rd place in the latest update of the rankings table.

The 2019 Philippines Football League champions had overtaken Thai League 1 outfit Buriram United to become the No. 1 Southeast Asian side in the rankings in January 2020 and have now improved two more ranks to take the 23rd position.

Ceres-Negros had defeated Cambodian champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC 4-0 in their opening match of AFC Cup 2020 before holding Vietnam’s Than Quang Ninh FC to a 2-2 draw in the second outing earlier this week.

Buriram, who are missing out on continental action this season, are ASEAN No. 2 sitting 25th in Asia while their local rivals Muangthong United are third from ASEAN claiming the 37th spot, according to FootyRankings.

Home United of Singapore, who have now been replaced by Lion City Sailors FC following a change in ownership, are fourth taking the 49th place while Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have continued their fall dropping to 51st after defeats in AFC Champions League 2020.

[AFC ranking update : Club Ranking] 🇻🇳 Ho Chi Minh City goes up 10 ranks to 108th

🇱🇧 @Al_Ansar_FC also goes up 10 ranks to 110th

🇧🇭 @Riffa_Club is now ranked 123th, goes up 9 ranks View the full ranking here https://t.co/yvCUmORRbi#AFCCup2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) February 26, 2020

However, it is Vietnamese side Ho Chi Minh City FC who are one of the biggest movers in the latest rankings, climbing 10 places to take the 108th rank. They had defeated Hougang United 3-2 in AFC Cup 2020 this week after holding Yangon United to a 2-2 draw in their opener.

