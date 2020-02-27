AFC Cup 2020 ASEAN Zone Match Day 2: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks five players that really stood out from the Match Day 2 action in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020.

After kicking off a fortnight ago, AFC Cup 2020 resumed in the ASEAN Zone this week and there were plenty of intriguing results.

Having had to settle for a draw on Match Day 1, Ho Chi Minh City produced an excellent display but then took their foot off the pedal late on in a 3-2 win over Hougang United, and are joined at the top of Group F by Yangon United after the Myanmar National League side beat Lao Toyota 3-2.

Highlights – Hougang United vs Ho Chi Minh City

Over in Group G, perennial challengers Ceres-Negros failed to make it two wins in a row as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Than Quang Ninh, but the upset of the round undoubtedly came in Cambodia as Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng stunned Bali United 2-1 albeit in controversial fashion.

Finally, Wednesday’s Group H action saw Kaya FC-Iloilo and Tampines Rovers play out a 0-0 stalemate to both stay undefeated, while PSM Makassar picked up their first points of the campaign after seeing off Shan United 3-1.

Without further ado, here is this week’s Top 5 in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020.

1) AUNG KYAW NAING (YANGON UNITED)

After missing out on Match Day 1, Aung Kyaw Naing was introduced to the Yangon starting XI to devastating effect playing just behind striker Ernest Barfo.

The Myanmar international regular found himself in dangerous positions and opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a poacher’s strike from eight yards before netting what proved to be the winner with six minutes remaining as he ghosted in behind the opposition defence for another close-range finish.

2) TRAN PHI SON (HO CHI MINH CITY)

Nguyen Cong Phuong has been an excellent addition for Ho Chi Minh and was once again in excellent form against Hougang on Tuesday, although – in terms of sheer devastation inflicted on their opponents – no one did it better than Tran Phi Son.

The Ho Chi Minh captain assisted all three of his team’s goals, giving the Cheetahs backline an absolute headache with his skill and movement down the right, as well as with his exquisite deliveries for Cong Phuong and Amido Balde to feed on.

3) STIPE PLAZIBAT (HOUGANG UNITED)

For the second consecutive round, Stipe Plazibat gets the nod in “The Top 5” after another two-goal display that almost earned Hougang an unlikely point having initially trailed Ho Chi Minh 3-0.

The Croat pulled one back from the penalty spot with 13 minutes remaining and struck again two minutes later with another close range finish, although Hougang ultimately left themselves with too much to do as the visitors held on for the win.

4) NGUYEN HAI HUY (THAN QUANG NINH)

Given the amount of player movement in almost all of Southeast Asian football, Nguyen Hai Huy is something of a rarity as a one-club man for Than Quang Ninh – making over 200 appearances for them since his 2008 debut.

Having played a visionary through-pass for Jeremie Lynch’s opener, Hai Huy then conceded the penalty that allowed Ceres to equalise but bounced back well to blast home following a goal-mouth scramble after the hosts had taken the lead.

5) YAKOB SAYURI (PSM MAKASSAR)

Having lost to Tampines in their Group H opener, PSM responded well by defeating Shan and Yakob Sayuri certainly played a pivotal role in them picking up the three points.

Highlights – PSM Makassar vs Shan United

The livewire down PSM’s right scored PSM’s second with an emphatic first-time effort on his left foot before laying on an assist for Ferdinand Sinaga’s 94th-minute sealer as he tore down the wing before finding his captain with an inch-perfect cross.