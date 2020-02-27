Maldives’ Maziya win play-offs on penalties to deny Bengaluru FC place in AFC Cup 2020

India’s Bengaluru FC will not feature in AFC Cup 2020 after they lost their play-off clash against Maldives’ Maziya Recreation and Sports Club on penalties at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The group stage berth was decided in a penalty shootout after there was nothing to separate the two sides after two legs in the South Asia Zone play-off. And it was the club from Maldives who nicked it 4-3 on penalties after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate at the end of extra time.

The Blues bow out in the final stage of qualifying for the 2020 #AFCCup. Well played, Maziya. #BFCvMAZ pic.twitter.com/ZNig2U8DQ3 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 26, 2020

Bengaluru had thrashed Bhutan Premier League champions Paro FC 10-1 over two legs in the Preliminary Round 2 of the AFC Cup qualifiers to reach the play-offs while Maziya had progressed on away goals after holding Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka 2-2.

In the first leg of the play-off at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maziya had defeated Bengaluru 2-1 with Ibrahim Mahudhee and Cornelius Stewart scoring to give the Maldives side the advantage and Nili scoring the away goal for the ISL side.

After a goalless first half, it was Jamaica international forward Deshorn Brown who scored Bengaluru’s opener in the 58th minute after Suresh Wangjam had made a good run along the left flank before teeing up the forward to level the aggregate score at 2-2.

However, the visiting Maziya scored through Ibrahim Waheed Hassan in the 73rd minute to take a 3-2 lead in the tie, but veteran Indian striker Sunil Chhetri made it 3-3 on aggregate five minutes later to force extra time.

Maziya once again scored in the enemy territory through Stewart in the 103rd minute only for Blues skipper Chhetri to score his second of the night and take the game into penalties which was ultimately won by the visitors.

The 2019 Dhivehi Premier League runners-up will now join I-League champions Chennai City FC, Maldives’ TC Sports Club and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in Group E of AFC Cup 2020.

(Photo credit: Maziya R&SC)