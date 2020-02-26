FC Khujand overturn first leg deficit against Neftchi to qualify for AFC Cup 2020

FC Khujand have recorded a 3-1 aggregate win over PFC Neftchi in the two-legged play-offs to secure a place in the group stages of AFC Cup 2020.

Khujand had entered the continental competition in the play-off stages of the Central Asia Zone after finishing runners-up in the Tajikistan Higher League while 2019 Kyrgyzstan Cup winners Neftchi had received a walkover from Preliminary Round 2.

The first leg between the Tajik and Kyrgyz sides was held at the Kurmanbek Stadium in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan last week and it was home side Neftchi who emerged victorious thanks to the only goal of the game scored by Oleksandr Ihnatenko early in the second half.

View this post on Instagram Победа! «Худжанд» вышел в групповой этап Кубка АФК-2020 A post shared by Football Club Khujand (@fckhujand_official) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:37am PST

Down 1-0, Khujand were desperate to find a way back in the second leg at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe and Dilshod Bozorov levelled the aggregate score with their opener in the 34th minute.

That goal was enough to take the play-off tie to extra time where Bozorov added another two to secure a 3-1 win for Khujand on aggregate.

Khujand will now join Group D of AFC Cup 2020 which also features their local rivals and Tajik champions FC Istiklol, Altyn Asyr who are champions of Turkmenistan and FC Dordoi, another Kyrgyz opposition.

(Photo credit: FC Khujand)