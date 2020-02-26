AFC Cup 2020: Tampines Rovers stay unbeaten after being held by Kaya FC-Iloilo

Tampines Rovers maintained their unbeaten start to AFC Cup 2020 on Wednesday but were unable to claim a second win after being held to a 0-0 draw by Kaya FC-Iloilo.

After an impressive 2-1 win over PSM Makassar a fortnight ago, coupled with last week’s 3-0 triumph over Hougang United in the Community Shield, Tampines entered the game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium brimming with confidence.

Highlights – Kaya FC vs Tampines Rovers

Nonetheless, Kaya also were victorious in their AFC Cup 2020 opener – beating Shan United 2-0 – and it promised to be an enthralling encounter in Manila.

Jordan Webb came closest for the Stags in the first half after being presented with an excellent opportunity, only to fire over with only Louie Casas to beat.

The visitors then had a legitimate penalty shout turned down after halftime when Jalsor Soriano fell over and handled the ball, but referee Hussein Abo Yehia was unmoved by the appeals.

Ultimately, both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils, which leaves them sharing the lead at the top of Group H after two rounds in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020.