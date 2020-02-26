AFC Cup 2020: PSM Makassar notch first win after defeating Shan United

PSM Makassar got off the mark in AFC Cup 2020 on Wednesday after beating Shan United 3-1 at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium to claim their first points in Group H.

After suffering defeats on Match Day 1 a fortnight ago, both teams headed into the clash aware of how crucial it was to avoid a second consecutive defeat – which would leave either rooted to the bottom of the table.

Highlights – PSM Makassar vs Shan United

Just three minutes after kickoff, the hosts got off to a dream start as Asnawi Bahari created space for himself down the right before hanging an excellent ball up inside the area, where the 1.95-metre tall Giancarlo was somehow left unmarked to head home.

Seven minutes into the second half, PSM doubled their advantage when Leo Guntara embarked on an enterprising run down the left before his low cross found Yakob Sayuri, who duly dispatched an emphatic left-footed drive past Thiha Sithu in off the underside of the bar.

Shan did manage to pull one back with 12 minutes remaining courtesy of a Htet Phyo Wai effort, as the midfielder pounced on a loose ball 25 yards out from goal and unleashed a 30-yard drive that was fairly central but somehow fumbled into goal by opposition goalkeeper Miswar Saputra.

But, in the fourth minute of injury time and with the final kick of the game, PSM secured the win as Yakob broke free down the right-side of the area before swinging in an inch-perfect cross for Ferdinand Sinaga to volley home at the back post and ensure PSM – who reached the ASEAN Zone semi-finals last year – got up and running.

PSM MAKASSAR: Miswar Saputra, Asnawi Bahar, Rizky Pellu, Hussein El Dor, Leo Guntara (Roni Beroperay 64’), Yakob Sayuri, Dedy Gusmawan, Ahmad Agung, Bayu Gatra (Rizky Eka Pratama 83’), Giancarlo, Osas Saha (Ferdinand Sinaga 75’).

SHAN UNITED: Thiha Sithu, Hein Phyo Win, Nyein Chan, Ye Min Thu (Tluanghup Thang 74’), Daniel Tagoe, Hein Thiha Zaw, Pyae Sone Aung (Htet Phyo Wai 24’), Yan Naing Oo (Sa Aung Pyae Ko 57’), Djawa Maximin, Nanda Kyaw, Yakubu Abubakar.