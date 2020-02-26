Bahrain’s Riffa SC off the mark in AFC Cup 2020 after 2-0 win over Al Jazeera Club

Bahrain’s Riffa SC recorded their first win of AFC Cup 2020 after defeating Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club 2-0 at the Amman International Stadium in Amman on Tuesday.

Both Riffa and Al Jazeera were coming on the back of defeats from the opening day of AFC Cup 2020 earlier this month with the 2019 Bahraini Premier League champions losing to Qadsia SC 2-1 and Jordan Pro League runners-up losing 1-0 to Oman’s Dhofar Club.

31-year-old Bahraini forward Ali Haram had given Riffa the lead in Amman as early as the seventh minute and it looked like that goal would prove to be the winner with the visitors’ defence holding strong against the Al Jazeera attack.

FT | 🇯🇴 Al Jazeera 0 : 2 Al Riffa 🇧🇭 3️⃣ points secured. Job done 💪 for Al Riffa.#AFCCup2020 #JAZvRIF pic.twitter.com/Ef7PmxmoSN — #AFCCup2020 (@AFCCup) February 25, 2020

The game was, however, sealed in the second-half injury time with a Mohammed Salih Ali strike as hosts Al Jazeera fell to their second successive defeat in the continental competition.

Meanwhile, the other Group C match of the day — Qadsia SC versus Dhofar Club — which was scheduled to be held at the Jaber Al-Hamad International Stadium in Kuwait City was postponed to a later date due to the ongoing global threat of coronavirus outbreak.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been informed by the Kuwait Football Association that the Kuwait government will not allow the hosting of any sporting or non-sporting activities in the country as a response to the worldwide threat of coronavirus,” the AFC said in a statement.