AFC Cup 2020: Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Tampines Rovers live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Kaya FC-Iloilo will face Tampines Rovers in their second outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

Kaya FC-Iloila are in the tournament after finishing runners-up in the 2019 Philippines Football League while Tampines Rovers qualified for the group stages of AFC Cup 2020 after finishing second in the 2019 Singapore Premier League.

Tampines Rovers had defeated PSM Makassar 2-1 in their AFC Cup 2020 opener earlier this month while Kaya FC-Iloilo had overcome Shan United 2-0 as they began their continental campaign on a winning note.

Tampines Rovers and Kaya FC-Iloilo are in Group H of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Myanmar National League outfit Shan United and Indonesia Liga 1 side PSM Makassar.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Kaya FC-Iloilo and Tampines Rovers will take place on February 26, 2020 and kicks off at 7:00 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between Kaya FC-Iloilo and Tampines Rovers.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.