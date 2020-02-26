AFC Cup 2020: PSM Makassar vs Shan United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

PSM Makassar will take on Shan United in their second outing of AFC Cup 2020 at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar qualified for the continental competition after winning the 2019 Piala Indonesia, while Shan United are in the tournament after winning the Myanmar National League last season.

PSM Makassar had suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tampines Rovers in their AFC Cup 2020 opener earlier this month while Shan United had lost 2-0 to Kaya FC-Iloilo as they began their continental campaign with a defeat.

Shan United and PSM Makassar are in Group H of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Singapore Premier League outfit Tampines Rovers and Philippines Football League outfit Kaya FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between PSM Makassar and Shan United will take place on February 26, 2020 and kicks off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Cup 2020 match between PSM Makassar and Shan United.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Cup 2020.